St. Louisan Napheesa Collier broke into the professional basketball ranks in a big way last season by being named the Rookie of the Year in the WNBA.
The former prep All-American from Incarnate Word Academy followed up her brilliant rookie campaign with an even better second season. She has established herself as one of the league’s top young stars after leading the Minnesota Lynx to the playoffs.
In her second year, the 6’1” Collier averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds, which was fourth in the WNBA. She also averaged 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 52 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line.
The Lynx are currently playing the Seattle Storm in the WNBA semifinals.
Recruiting Notes
Class of 2022 football standout Luther Burden of Cardinal Ritter has narrowed his list of schools to five finalists. The talented wide receiver’s final list includes Missouri, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Standout Metro East lineman Alvin Gulley Jr. of Belleville West has given a commitment to Napes Yale of the Ivy League. The 6’2 290-pound Gulley is one of the top lineman prospects in the state of Illinois.
Senior basketball standout Jordan Nesbitt of St Louis Christian Academy has narrowed his large list of recruiting suitors to three finalists. The 6’6 Nesbitt will choose from either Saint Louis University, Illinois and Memphis.
On the girls basketball front, senior guard Marshaun Bostic of Gateway STEM has received offers from Tennessee State and Belmont. Standout junior guard Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word Academy has received offers from Kentucky and Georgia.
Football in St. Charles
High school football has been going on in the St. Charles area for the past three weeks. Here are some of the top performers from last weekend’s action.
Senior Chris Futrell of Fort Zumwalt North rushed for 160 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns in the Panthers 42-7 victory over Washington.
Junior Arlen Harris, Jr of Lutheran-St. Charles rushed for 156 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in a 30-0 victory over Hermann.
Wide receiver Elijah Edmonds of Fort Zumwalt South had 13 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs 28-25 victory over Wentzville Liberty.
Junior Jackson Smith of Wentzville Holt had five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-17 victory over Timberland.
Top Games this Week
Friday, September 25
Troy (3-1) at Francis Howell (3-1), 7 pm
Washington (3-1) at Fort Zumwalt South (2-2), 7 pm
Wentzville Liberty (2-2) at Francis Howell North (2-2), 7 pm
