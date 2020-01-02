It was an incredible decade of basketball in the St. Louis metro area. As we head into the year 2020, we are going to take a look back with the announcement of the St. Louis American “Fab Five” All-Decade Team for the boys and girls.
BOYS
Bradley Beal (Chaminade) – As a senior in 2011, Beal was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Team as well as being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He led the Red Devils to the Class 5 state championship in 2009. He was also selected MVP of the FIBA U18 World Championships in 2010. He is currently an All-Star shooting guard for the Washington Wizards.
Jordan Goodwin (Althoff) – A relentless competitor, Goodwin led the Crusaders to back-to-back berths in the IHSA Class 3 state championship game, including a state title in 2016. He finished his career as Althoff’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He is currently a junior at Saint Louis University, where he led the Billikens to an Atlantic 10 Conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2019.
E.J. Liddell (Belleville West) – The standout forward put himself among the Illinois prep legends by leading the Maroons to back to back IHSA Class 4A state championships in 2018 and 2019. He was also selected Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois during those championship seasons. Liddell is currently a freshman at The Ohio State University.
Courtney Ramey (Webster Groves) – The outstanding point guard led the Statesmen to back to back Class 5 state championships in 2017 and 2018. He finished his spectacular career as Webster Groves’ career leader in scoring and assists. He is currently a starting guard for the University of Texas.
Jayson Tatum (Chaminade) – One of the most spectacular offensive players in St. Louis basketball history, Tatum was selected the Gatorade National Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American after leading the Red Devils to the Class 5 state championship in 2016. He graduated as Chaminade’s career scoring leader. He is currently one of the NBA’s top young stars with the Boston Celtics.
GIRLS
Aijha Blackwell (Whitfield) – The stellar shooting guard was a three-time All-State selection for the Warriors. She led Whitfield to back to back Class 3 Final Four appearances in 2017 and 2018. She was rated one of the Top 10 players in the nation and a starting guard for USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA 2018 Americas Tournament. She is currently a starting guard for the University of Missouri.
Napheesa Collier (Incarnate Word) – The McDonald’s All-American led IWA to Class 4 state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. She finished her career as the school’s career leader in scoring and rebounding. She was a four-year collegiate standout with the University of Connecticut, helping the Huskies to two national championships and four Final Fours. She is currently a standout forward for the Minnesota Lynx where she was voted the Rookie of the Year in the WNBA.
Emmonnie Henderson (Edwardsville) – The standout forward was a dominant force in the post as finished her career as the Tigers’ career leading scorer. She led the Tigers to their first IHSA state championship berth in 2012. She was also dominant in track and field as a state champion in the shot put and discus. She played both sports at the University of Louisville. She is currently a track and field coach at Tennessee State University.
Lauryn Miller (Kirkwood) – The standout forward was a four-year starter for the Pioneers. Miller led Kirkwood to back to back Final Four appearances in 2016 and 2017 and the school’s first ever state championship in 2017. She is currently a starting forward on a nationally-ranked UCLA team.
Alecia Sutton (Parkway North) – The outstanding point guard was a McDonald’s All-American selection in 2016. She led the Vikings to back to back Final Four appearances in the Class 5 state in 2014 and 2015. She was rated as one of the top 10 players in the country. She is currently a starting guard at the University of Texas.
