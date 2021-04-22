It was another banner year of girls basketball in the St. Louis metropolitan area and it shows in the collective talent of the member of the 2021 St. Louis American “Fab Five” Girls All-Star Team. The members of this year’s team all share a common bond, which is winning.
Point guards Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word Academy and Kelsey Blakemore of Whitfield led their respective teams to state championships. Senior Marshaun Bostic led Vashon to its first ever appearance in the Final Four of the state tournament. Senior Kennedi Watkins led Marquette to back-to-back district championships while junior Sydney Harris led Edwardsville to another dominant season in the metro east.
Here are capsule summaries of the members of the 2021 St. Louis American Girls’ “Fab Five” All-Star First Team:
Kelsey Blakemore (Whitfield): The 5’9” senior guard concluded her stellar four-year varsity career by leading the Warriors to the Class 5 state championship, which was the first in the school’s history for girls basketball. On a team full of talented underclassmen, Blakemore was a steadying influence with her talent and veteran leadership. As a senior, she averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in leading the Warriors to a 24-4 record.
Marshaun Bostic (Vashon): The 5’10” senior guard transferred to Vashon from Gateway STEM and helped lead the Wolverines to a historic season in girls basketball. She averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.0 steals in leading the Wolverines to a third-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. It was Vashon’s first ever Final Four appearance. She is one of the fastest players in the country when it comes to going end to end with the basketball. Bostic will play collegiate basketball at Auburn University next season.
Sydney Harris (Edwardsville): The Harris name is synonymous with basketball excellence in Edwardsville and the 6’0” junior guard has kept up the family tradition quite well. She is a multi-skilled player who does it all for an Edwardsville team that has continued its dominance in the metro east. Harris averaged 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists and two steals a game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range in leading the Tigers to a 16-1 record.
Saniah Tyler (Incarnate Word): The 2021 St. Louis American Player of the Year, Tyler is the consummate point guard who takes care of the most important aspect of the game; which is winning. She was the floor leader and catalyst of the Red Knights’ 29-0 season and run to the Class 6 state championship. The talented 5’6” junior usually came up with her biggest performances in the biggest games and in the biggest moments. She averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. She already has several offers from top Division I college programs around the country.
Kennedi Watkins (Marquette): The 5’11” senior forward was one of the most versatile players in the St. Louis area. She played multiple positions in leading the Mustangs to back-to-back district championships. As a senior, Watkins averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.8 steals in leading Marquette to an 18-6 record and a Class 6 district title. She will play collegiate basketball at SEMO next season.
St. Louis American Girls “Fab Five” All-Stars
First Team
Kelsey Blakemore 5’9” Whitfield (Sr.)
Marshaun Bostic 5’10” Vashon (Sr.)
Sydney Harris 6’0” Edwardsville (Jr.)
Saniah Tyler 5’6” Incarnate Word (Jr.)
Kennedi Watkins 5’11” Marquette (Sr.)
Second Team
Chantrel Clayton 5’7” Cardinal Ritter (Fr.)
Anaya Davis 5’10” Althoff (Sr.)
Yasmine Edmondson 5’11” Fort Zumwalt East (Jr.)
Jaliyah Green 5’10” Wentzville Holt (Sr.)
Raychel Jones 5’11” Vashon (Soph.)
*Jaiden Bryant commits to Missouri State
Incarnate Word Academy junior girls basketball standout Jaiden Bryant gave a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University last weekend. The 5’10” Bryant was a key player in the Red Knights’ run to the Class 6 state championship and an undefeated season. As a junior, Bryant averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game. She averaged 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds a game as a sophomore on the Red Knights’ Class 4 Final Four team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.