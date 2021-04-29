The National Football League will be holding its annual draft over the next three days in Cleveland, OH.
One young man from St. Louis who is hoping to hear his name called during the next three days is former Lutheran North High standout quarterback Aqeel Glass.
The 6’5” 215-pound senior is putting the finishing touches on a record-setting career at Alabama A&M, where he was the top passing threat in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Glass took over as the starting quarterback early in his freshman year and has been sparkling ever since. During this year’s abbreviated spring season, Glass had the opportunity to showcase his talents on a national television stage on ESPN and he made the most of it.
Glass put on a show in leading the Bulldogs’ 52-43 victory over Jackson State, which is led by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Glass completed 27 of 40 passes with six touchdowns in the high-scoring affair.
The following week, Glass was 25 of 40 for 372 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over rival Alabama State in the Magic City Bowl. In three games this season, Glass has thrown for 1,084 yards with 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
As a junior, Glass earned All-SWAC Second Team honors as he passed for a league-high 3,600 yards and 32 touchdowns.
It would be a great sight to see Aqeel Glass get that phone call this weekend on two fronts. First, he is from St. Louis, and second, he comes from a HBCU.
*Sekou Gassama commits to Pepperdine
DeSmet Jesuit senior basketball standout Sekou Gassama has given a commitment to Pepperdine University. A 6’10” senior forward, Gassama was one of the top big men in the state.
A three-year starter, Gassama averaged 11.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in helping lead the Spartans to the quarterfinals of the Class 5 state tournament. He will be playing for head coach Lorenzo Romar, who was a former head coach at Saint Louis University.
*Area softball players shine at college level
A pair of former area softball standouts have been doing a great job at the collegiate level.
Sadie Wise, a former Kirkwood High standout, is enjoying a record-setting career at Saint Louis University. She recently became the school’s career leader in total bases with 352 during a victory over George Washington on Senior Day. She is also the Billikens’ career leader in home runs and batting average. You will find her name near or at the top of most of SLU’s career hitting categories.
Makayla Hurst, a former standout at Wentzville Timberland, is having a breakout season at the University of Louisville. Hurst started her career at the University of Utah before transferring to Louisville to be closer to home.
Hurst has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs while starting at first base for the Cardinals. In a nationally televised game last week on ESPNU, Hurst hit a home run and drove in another on a sacrifice fly in the Cardinals extra-inning loss to in-state rival Kentucky.
