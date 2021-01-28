The one thing that has been a given about area high school basketball throughout the years is that the Vashon Wolverines boys’ team will always be in the state-championship hunt and this year is no different.
What is different about this season is that the boys may have some company. The Vashon girls’ team is a program on the rise under the leadership of head coach John Albert and a definite threat to make a deep postseason run as well.
Albert guided the Wolverines to a district championship in Class 4 last season, which was the program’s first in nearly two decades. This season, the Wolverines were 8-0 heading into their Tuesday night showdown with nationally-ranked Incarnate Word Academy.
Vashon has already posted impressive victories over Lutheran North, Webster Groves and Lift for Life. With the talent and experience on hand, the Wolverines will definitely be a team to watch in Class 4 once the postseason rolls around in just over a month.
The Wolverines’ top returning player from last season is 5’11” sophomore Raychel Jones, a versatile performer who can play virtually any position on the floor. She is averaging a team-high 12.9 points a game on a very balanced team this season. Jones is one of the top high school prospects in the state’s Class of 2023.
Vashon has been bolstered by a talented group of transfers that will make them a potentially dangerous team in March. Senior guard Marshaun Bostic came over from Gateway STEM when the Jaguars program did not field a team this season. The 5’10” Bostic is an Auburn signee who is also one of the area’s top guards. She is averaging nine points a game. Bostic is one of the fastest guards from end to end with the basketball in the state.
Senior point guard Nariya Simmons is a Hazelwood Central transfer who was a key cog in the Hawks’ Class 5 Final Four team last season. Simmons is currently averaging 12.6 points a game while providing ball-hawking defense. Junior Azaria Moore is a 5’11” transfer from Granite City who is averaging eight points a game. Senior guard Kiyah Cooper averages 11 points a game while 5’11” sophomore Kanitra Barnett and 5’8” senior Chrissy Dudley are valuable contributors.
*Freshman of Influence
There are some very talented freshmen in the St. Louis area who have been making an immediate impact on their respective schools at the varsity level. Here is a look at some of the top freshman.
-Chantrel Clayton (Cardinal Ritter): The talented 5’7” point guard leads a very talented freshman class at Ritter, which is currently 12-4. She is averaging 14.3 points, three assists and two steals while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
-Alyssa Lewis (Ladue): The 5’7” combo guard is averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals a game while making a team-high 33 3-pointers. She is a talented offensive player who can create a shot at any time.
-Hannah Wallace (Cardinal Ritter): A very skilled 6’1” forward who is averaging nine points and three rebounds while making 27 3-pointers on the season for the 12-4 Lions.
-Allie Turner (John Burroughs): A talented 5’8” point guard who is currently averaging 13.4 points, six assists and three steals a game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.
-JaNyla Bush (Whitfield): A 5’5” point guard who has made a nice impact on a talented Warriors team that is currently 12-3. She is averaging seven points, three assists and two steals a game.
*Dynamic Duo at Pattonville
The Pattonville Pirates got off to a slow start this season, but they have been on a roll lately with a five-game winning streak to improve their record to 7-10. The catalysts for the Pirates turnaround is their talented sophomore backcourt combination of Jasmine Gray and Cami Stacker.
Both guards have been stuffing the stat-sheet in every category this season. The 5’8” Gray is averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals while making 50 percent of her 3-point attempts. The 5’5” Stacker is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.6 steals a game. The Pirates are lead by head coach Donnie Boyce, who was a former star player at Pattonville in the 1990’s.
