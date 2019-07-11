The St. Louis Surge has been the model franchise in the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League for much of their eight years of existence.
The Surge won a couple of national championships in 2014 and 2016 and played for national titles in three other seasons while playing an exciting brand of basketball that filled gymnasiums in the summer.
For the 2019 season, the Surge have changed course and are now competing in the relatively new Global Women’s Basketball Association, which formed in 2016. The GWBA is a four-team league that has provided the Surge with a higher level of competition as well as more opportunities for the players to also play professionally overseas as the league is a farm system to those leagues abroad.
On Saturday, July 12, the Surge will conclude the home portion of its schedule as they host the Chicago Breeze at the Washington University Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. It will also be Fan Appreciation Night for the Surge, who have revamped their roster with six new players and a new coach in former University of Iowa standout Duez Henderson. Even in the new league, the Surge continues to attract big crowds to their home games.
“I am proud that we set a record attendance in the home opener, and we are excited to see the city show up and show out for our final game of the season this Saturday,” said Surge owner and General Manager Khalia Collier. “The new league, coaching staff and six new professional players added to the roster this season has made this the biggest season by far in terms of the growth trajectory of the franchise.”
As well as the winning culture that the Surge franchise has built over the past eight years, another reason why they bring the fans to home games in droves is the exciting, high-scoring brand of basketball they play. The team loves to run and shoot and they have scored more than 100 points on three occasions this season.
The leader of the team into this new era continues to be guard Rebecca Harris, the former Mascoutah High standout, who averages 20 points and five rebounds a game. She was the GWBA Player of the Week in early June after scoring 35 points, grabbing eight rebounds and handing out six assists in a victory over the Flint Monarchs.
Harris is one of the six players from the St. Louis area who are on the team. Another top player is 6’2” guard Brittany Carter, who was a former standout at Incarnate Word Academy. Carter was the GWBA Player of the Week at the end of June after a 25-point, five-rebound performance in a victory over the Music City Icons.
The other St. Louis area players on the Surge roster are veteran forward Jaleesa Butler (Alton), guard Nakiah Bell (Incarnate Word), guard Mikala McGhee (Pattonville) and forward Marina Laramie (Fort Zumwalt West).
Another big addition to the Surge as been 5’9” guard Nici Gilday, a former standout from Santa Clara University. Gilday has been averaging more than 10 points a game, including a pair of 17-point performances in the team’s two victories. The rest of the roster consists of Kelsey McClure, Treyvonna Brooks, Kristi Bullock, Sydney Bauman and Leti Lerma.
Admission to Saturday’s home finale at Washington University is $15 for General Admission, $10 for students and free for children that are four years old and under.
