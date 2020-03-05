The Saint Louis University Billikens have put together back to back 20-victory seasons as head coach Travis Ford continues to move the program in the right direction.
The breakthrough for the Billikens came last season when they won 23 games and captured the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. SLU has followed up on that success by posting a 21-8 record entering Wednesday night’s contest against George Mason.
A big part of the Billikens’ success this season has been the major contributions of players from the St. Louis metro area. Ford has successfully recruited some of the best talent from St. Louis on both sides of the river and it has showed big this year.
Former Belleville Althoff High star Jordan Goodwin was one of Ford’s first recruits and he has been sensational. The 6’3” Goodwin is currently averaging a team-high 15.6 points, along with 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals.
Junior forward Javonte Perkins, a former Miller Career Academy standout, has emerged as one of the top scoring threats in the conference. The 6’6” Perkins is averaging 14.7 points a game, but he has been leading the team in scoring in A-10 play.
Freshman point guard Yuri Collins from St. Mary’s took over the job as the team’s undisputed floor general from Day 1. Collins has handed out 160 assists, which is first among all freshmen in the country. It is also a freshman record at SLU.
Freshman forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. from East St. Louis has come on strong in the past month with his high energy and highlight-reel dunks. The 6’6” Hargrove has averaged 12 points in the last three games, which are all victories.
It is always extra special for me to see local kids stay home and represent their home city in a big way.
Junior forward Hasahn French has been a pillar of strength for three seasons while freshman Jimmy Bell Jr. is an up and coming big man. French is the school’s all-time leading shot blocker.
The Billikens will close the regular season on Saturday against St. Bonaventure at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday. Then, it’s off to the A-10 Conference Tournament in Brooklyn next week.
District highlights from last week
*Senior Tahj Patterson of Lutheran North scored 37 points in the Crusaders’ 87-79 victory over Trinity in the Class 3, District 7 championship game at Lutheran North.
*Sophomore guard Luther Burden of Cardinal Ritter scored 26 points in the Lions’ 87-72 victory over Lift for Life in the Class 3, District 6 championship game at Vashon.
*Freshman Kayla Sullivan of Lutheran North scored 18 points in the Crusaders 68-20 victory over Trinity in the Class 3, District 7 girls’ championship game at Lutheran North.
*Sophomore Kelsey Harris of Miller Career Academy scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers in the Phoenix’ 53-46 victory over Metro in the Class 3, District 6 girls championship game at Vashon.
State Quarterfinals on Tap
The state sectional playoffs for area Class 2 and 3 schools were held on Wednesday night. The winners of those sectional contests will advance to the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Class 3 state quarterfinals will be held at Normandy High School. The girls’ game will tip off at noon, followed by the boys’ game at 1:45 p.m. The Class 2 state quarterfinals will be held at Sikeston with the girls scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 2:45 p.m.
