It was a banner weekend for St. Louis area athletes at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City for Classes 3,4, and 5.
The girls of Cardinal Ritter College Prep and Trinity Catholic brought home state championships while the Parkway Central girls and MICDS, Trinity Catholic and Francis Howell boys secured second-place team trophies.
Trinity goes out in style
The doors at Trinity Catholic will close at the end of the school year and the Titans girls made the school’s last athletic competition a memorable one by winning the Class 4 state championship.
The Titans scored 54 points to win their second state title. They also won the Class 3 state championship in 2019.
The Titans got state championship performances from senior Sydney Juszczyk in the javelin and junior Brooke Moore in the triple jump. Juszczyk became a three-time state champion in the javelin with a winning throw of 151 feet 9 inches, which was a new meet record in Class 4. Moore’s winning effort in the triple jump was 39 feet 10 ¾ inches.
Trinity’s ability to score points in several events made the difference in winning the state title.
In the 100-meter high hurdles, Moore finished in third place, Akilah Heffner finished fifth while Juszczyk finished sixth for a big 13-point bonanza in the event. Heffner was also fifth in the long jump while Juszczyk was sixth in the triple jump. A’Laji Bradley finished sixth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 while Sydney Burdine was sixth in the 400. The team of Moore, Heffner, Bradley and Burdine finished third in the 4x200-meter relay. The Titans also took home a fifth-place medal in the 4x100.
The Titans’ boys team also earned a team trophy as they finished third place in the standings with 49 points. They were led by senior Myles Norwood, who won the triple jump with an effort of 46 feet 8 inches. Norwood also finished fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles. Malcolm Harvey finished second in the javelin, James Oliphant was fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles while Julian Juszczyk and William Johnson finished fifth and seventh in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, respectively.
Cardinal Ritter girls make history
The Lions won their first state championship in girls track in winning the Class 5 title with 64 points. Freshman phenom Aniyah Brown won state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with winning times of 11.77 seconds in the 100 and 24.08 in the 200. Brown also anchored the Lions to a championship in the 4x200-relay. She was joined by Alexis Taylor, Brooke Brady and Charlye Moody on the winning team. The team of Taylor, Brady, Makenna Delany and Kayleigh Jenkins also won the 4x100-meter relay.
The Lions also picked up points in several other events with Hannah Wallace finishing fourth in the 300-meter low hurdles and fifth in the triple jump, Brady finishing fifth in the 200, Brayanna Washington finishing fifth in the 100 and Taylor finishing eighth in the triple jump. The team of Brown, Wallace, Moody and McKiya Taylor also finished third in the 4x400-meter relay.
Colts take a runner-up trophy
Parkway Central’s girls battled Trinity until the final event and came home with a second-place team trophy in the Class 4 state meet. The Colts tallied numerous points in sprints and sprint relays. Their state championship came in the 4x200-meter relay with the team of Nnenna Okpara, Skyye Lee, Jessica Parsons and Kayelyn Tate finishing fifth in 1 minute 41.36 seconds.
Tate also took home second-place medals in the 100 and 200 while Lee was third in the 100, Okpara was fourth in the 200 and second in the 400. Lee also finished third in the 300-meter low hurdles, Jessica Parsons was eighth in the long jump and the 4x400-meter relay team finished seventh.
MICDS Ram tough
The MICDS Rams finished second in the Class 3 boys team standings, marking its best showing in boys track. The team of Novo Onovwerosuoke, Winston Moore, Aaron Hendricks and Tony Nunn clinched the Rams’ second-place performance by winning the 4x400-meter relay. The Rams also got a victory from Shawn Putman, who won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet 4 ¼ inches. Onovwerosuoke finished third in the 200, Nunn was fifth in the 400. The Rams also finished second in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100.
Francis Howell boys fly high
The Francis Howell boys also had their best team showing at the state meet with its second-place finish in the Class 5 meet. The dynamic duo of Mason Brock and Bryce Kazmaier were excellent in leading the Vikings. They finished first and second in the javelin as Brock won the event with a throw of 194 feet 3 inches while Kazmaier was second with a throw of 189-8.
Brock also finished third in the discus while Kazmaier was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Anthony Faupel finished fifth in the 200 while the Vikings finished second in the 4x400 and fifth in the 4x200.
State Championship Highlights
-Sophomore Jeremiayah Love of CBC won the Class 5, 100-meter dash in a time of 10.76 seconds.
-Junior Eliza Maupin of Webster Groves won the Class 5 girls high jump with a meet record clearance of 5-7 ¾
-Senior Julia Crenshaw of Fort Zumwalt West won the Class 5 girls javelin with a throw of 151-5.
-Senior Macy Schelp of Lutheran South won the Class 4 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
-Senior Romon Logan of Parkway North won the Class 4, 400-meter dash in a time of 49.56 seconds.
-Senior Sam Wright of Hillsboro won the Class 4 200-meter dash and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
-Senior Sam Schmidt of St. Francis Borgia won the Class 3 100- and 200-meter dashes.
-The team of Kevin Coleman, Jamal Roberts, Samuel Williams and Adrian Forbes of St. Mary’s won the Class 3 4x100-meter relay.
-Senior Mikel Davis of Northwest (Cedar Hill) won the Class 5 high jump with a clearance of 6-6.
-Sophomore Grace Tyson of Lafayette won the girls Class 5 3,200-meter run.
-Junior Sullivan Gleason of Fort Zumwalt North won the boys Class 5 pole vault with a clearance of 14-8 ¾.
