St. Louis area basketball stars Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum share many things in common other than the fact that they were products of Chaminade College Prep.
Both players led Chaminade to a state championship and were selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Both have parents who either played or coached sports at University City High. Both were selected for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award. Both led the St. Louis Eagles to the national championship game of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga. Both were selected with the No. 3 pick in the National Basketball Association Draft after one stellar year of college basketball.
The common bond between these two young superstars grew even stronger last weekend when they shared a spot in the starting lineup in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. Beal was voted in as a starter by the fans while Tatum was added as a starter to replace the injured Kevin Durant, who was the captain of the team.
The two area ballers represented St. Louis well as they combined for 47 points while playing for Team Durant. Beal scored a team-high 26 points and added four assists while Tatum had 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists.
Sunday was indeed a monumental day for the St. Louis basketball community. Over the years, we’ve seen our players in the NCAA Final Four, NBA Finals, Olympics and other big events in the sport. However, to see two of our own players starting in the league’s biggest showcase event outside of the championship series is a historical moment.
It was truly an amazing sight.
*Lift for Life makes history
The boys and girls basketball programs at Lift for Life Academy will be making history this weekend as both teams are headed to Springfield to play in the Final Four of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 state tournament. It marks the first Final Four appearance for both teams in the school’s history.
Lift for Life’s boys will face undefeated Hartville in the semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m. The winner of that game will face either Monroe City or Summit Christian for the state championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. The third-place game will be held on Saturday at noon.
The Lady Hawks will take on Steelville in the semifinals on Friday night at 6 p.m. the winner of that game will face either Tipton or Skyline for the state championship on Saturday at 8 p.m. The third-place game will be held on Saturday at noon.
*Top Individual District Performances
Here are some of the top individual performances from last week’s district playoffs around the area.
-Senior Alijah Carter of Pattonville had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Pirates’ 59-55 victory over SLUH in the Class 6, District 5 championship game.
-Junior Tarris Reed, Jr. of Chaminade had 23 points in the Red Devils’ 67-64 victory over CBC in the Class 6, District 4 championship game.
-Junior Rob Martin of CBC scored a career-high 33 points in the Cadets’ 67-64 loss to Chaminade in the Class 6, District 4 championship game.
-Sophomore Kobi Williams of Westminster scored 25 points in the Wildcats’ 60-57 victory over MICDS in the Class 4, District 5 championship game.
-Senior K.J. Lee of Fort Zumwalt North had 19 points and eight rebounds in the Panthers’ 60-45 victory over Francis Howell in the Class 6, District 6 championship game.
-Senior Kelsey Blakemore of Whitfield had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the Warriors 59-29 victory over St. Charles West in the Class 5, District 7 championship game.
-Senior Jaliyah Green of Holt had 18 points and seven rebounds in the Indians’ 47-30 victory over Troy in the Class 6, District 7 championship game.
*RIP Coach Golliday
We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Cahokia High football coach Antwyne Golliday last week. Golliday was a fantastic coach with the Comanches in football and in track and field. He was known for wearing his signature hard hat on the sidelines during games. He was a wonderful human being who got along with everyone and loved to mentor young people. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Cahokia High community.
