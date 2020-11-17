The St. Louis area continues to produce some excellent football players who are currently putting in some serious work at the collegiate level.
Former Trinity Catholic standout quarterback Isaiah Williams was named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week after his big performance in leading the University of Illinois to a 23-20 victory at Rutgers last Saturday. Williams rushed for 192 yards and scored a touchdown to lead the Illini to its first victory of the season. The 192 yards was the most ever by an Illinois quarterback in a single game. Williams became the first Illinois player to win the Freshman of the Week Award since 2016. Williams led Trinity to the Class 3 state championship during his senior year in 2019.
Former Vianney star Kyren Williams is having a stellar campaign for Notre Dame, which is currently 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. A sophomore running back, Williams has rushed for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry. Williams rushed for 140 yards and scored three touchdowns in Notre Dame’s 47-40 overtime victory over then No. 1 Clemson two weeks ago in a big showdown in South Bend, IN. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week after that performance. Williams led Vianney to two Class 5 state championships during his stellar prep career.
Former Pattonville High standout quarterback Kaleb Eleby is the starting quarterback for Western Michigan and a big part of its 2-0 start this season. Eleby shined in WMU’s nationally-televised victory over Toledo last week when he completed 20 of 29 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-38 victory. Eleby executed the fake spike to throw the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds to culminate a late rally by the Western Michigan. In two games, Eleby has passed for 546 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 71 percent of his passes.
*High School State Playoffs Continue
Here is the schedule of this weekend’s state football playoffs in the state of Missouri. There are currently 11 schools from the St. Louis metro area that are still alive in the playoffs.
Class 6 (State Semifinals)
Fox at DeSmet, Friday, 7 p.m.
Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 5 (State Quarterfinals)
Jackson at Chaminade, Friday, 7 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt North at Battle, Friday, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Webb City, Friday, 7 p.m.
Grain Valley at Platte County, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 4 (State Quarterfinals)
Festus at Union, Friday, 7 p.m.
MICDS at Hannibal, Saturday, 1 p.m.
West Plains at Helias, Friday, 7 p.m.
Smithville at Grandview, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3
Kennett at Cardinal Ritter, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Lutheran North at Blair Oaks, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Cassville, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Maryville at Summit Christian, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 2
Jefferson at Duchesne, Friday, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Mt. View Libert, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Hallsville at Palmyra, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Pius X, Friday, 7 p.m.
*Top District Championship Performances
-Senior Rico Barfield of DeSmet scored three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 28-7 victory over Francis Howell in the Class 6, District 2 championship game.
-Senior Chris Futrell of Fort Zumwalt North scored two touchdowns and had two quarterback sacks in the Panthers’ 52-3 victory over Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 5, District 3 championship game.
-Sophomore Jamond Mathis of Duchense recorded three sacks in the Pioneers’ 16-13 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles in the Class 2, District 2 championship games.
-Quarterback Brian Brown of Lutheran North completed nine of 13 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 45-10 victory over Borgia in the Class 3, District 2 championship game.
-Junior Toriano Pride of Lutheran North had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 45-10 victory over Borgia in the Class 3, District 2 championship game.
-Senior Amar Johnson of Chaminade rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Devils 57-14 victory over Parkway West in the Class 5, District 2 championship game.
-Quarterback Cam Epps rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown and threw two touchdown passes in the Red Devils 57-14 victory over Parkway West in the Class 5, District 2 championship game.
-Sophomore Steve Hall of MICDS scored two touchdowns, including a 74-yard kickoff return in the Rams’ 42-6 victory over St. Dominic in the Class 4, District 3 championship game.
