The high school sports season in the St. Louis area was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was still a great season with many great individual performers. Here is a look at the 2020 St. Louis American Players of the Year in their respective sports.
Football (Offense): Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) – The record-setting junior quarterback led the Flyers to a 14-0 record and the Illinois Class 6 state championship. Macon passed for 4,241 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 827 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 56 total touchdowns set a new state record.
Football (Defense): Antonio Doyle (Lutheran North) – The 6’4” 235-pound Doyle was a force in leading the Crusaders to the Class 2 state championship. He had 73 total tackles and three sacks in leading a talented Lutheran North defense. He is headed to Texas A&M.
Boys Cross Country: Malik Stewart (Maplewood) – The talented senior distance runner was the state runner-up at the Class 2 state championships with a personal best of 16 minutes, 01 second. He won five meets, including a district championship. He was also the Class 3 state champion in the 800-meter run in track and field as a junior.
Girls Cross Country: Lucy Ndungu (Pattonville) – The junior standout was an All-State performer after finishing seventh at the Class 4 state championships. She won two individual events, including a district championship. She was also a sectional runner-up.
Girls Volleyball: Erionna Coleman (O’Fallon) – An athletic and powerful junior outside hitter who recorded a team-high 303 kills to lead the Panthers to a 26-11 record and a runner-up finish in the IHSA regional tournament. Coleman was a first team All-Southwestern Conference selection.
Boys Soccer: John Gates (John Burroughs): The junior forward led the Bombers to a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament. He scored a team-high 25 goals to go along with his 18 assists. He also recorded seven game-winning goals.
Girls Golf: Parker Perry (MICDS) – The senior standout finished in fifth place at the Class 1 state tournament, making it two consecutive years that she finished in the top five at the state championships. She was the medalist at the district and sectional tournament during the fall.
Girls Tennis: Journee White (MICDS) – The sophomore standout was a district champion in singles and was part of one of the top doubles teams in the state with teammate Nia Cooper. They finished fourth in the Class 1 state tournament in doubles.
Girls Softball: Marissa Peak (Holt) – The senior catcher led the Indians to a 27-4 record and a Class 4 district championship. Peak hit .477 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 42 runs batted in with a slugging percentage of .907. She has signed to play at the University of Iowa.
Boys Basketball: Caleb Love (CBC) – The star shooting guard averaged 27 points a game to lead the Cadets to the Final Four of the Class 5 state tournament. The 6’4” Love was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoops Summit. The multi-talented guard has signed with North Carolina.
Girls Basketball: Jasmine Manuel (Summit) – The 6’3” senior forward was a dominant force inside for the Falcons in leading them to the Class 4 state quarterfinals. As a senior, she averaged 17.1 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field in leading Summit to a 26-4 record.
Boys Wrestling: Jacobi Jackson (DeSmet) – The junior heavyweight was the Class 4 state champion at 285-pounds. Jackson defeated Ryan Skillington of Francis Howell in the state championship match in a rematch of last year’s state final when Jackson was the runner-up. He finished the season with a 31-3 record.
Girls Wrestling: Josette Partney (Lafayette) – The junior standout finished with a 33-5 record and a third-place finish at the state championships at 187 pounds. She won four individual tournaments during the season, including a district championship. She helped lead the Lancers to a state runner-up finish in the team competition.
Maria Slaughter (Holt) – The talented freshman recorded a 29-5 record and finished second in the state at the state championships at 125 pounds. She helped lead the Indians to a third-place finish in the team standings.
