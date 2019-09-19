The bright lights of national television will be shining on the St. Louis area this weekend at Friday night’s powerhouse showdown between DeSmet and host CBC.
The CBC-DeSmet clash will be televised nationally on ESPN as part of Geico’s ESPN Game of the Week Series. Both Metro Catholic Conference teams are 3-0 and are considered to be the best in the state heading into Friday’s night’s game, which will kick-off at 8 p.m.
Host CBC appears to have reloaded after winning three of the past Class 6 state championships as well as the past nine MCC titles. The Cadets are explosive on offense as they average 55 points a game. They feature super sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne, who already has more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns.
The Cadets have also displayed new offensive weapons in running back Jordan Clay and receivers Zach Hahn and Chevalier Brenson. All-State offensive lineman Brady Freeney is back to anchor the Cadets up front. The defense is led by two-way standout Ray Lingard, defensive end Michael West (four sacks) and linebacker Jordan Marshall.
Visiting DeSmet comes in with one of the most talented teams it has had in several years. The Spartans are loaded at every position with senior wide receiver Jordan Johnson, who has committed to Notre Dame. Fellow receivers Ra’Shod Smith-Harvey and Jakalin Johnson are also dangerous offensive weapons.
Senior transfer A.J. Fraser is a talented quarterback while Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider form an excellent trio of running backs. The defense is packed with talent as well, led by senior linebacker Lanell Carr, who has committed to West Virginia. Defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo, Armon Wallace and linebacker Carter Edwards are also defensive stalwarts.
Quick starts at McCluer and Duchesne
The programs at McCluer and Duchesne are experience nice turnarounds so far after several years of losing. Both teams are currently 3-0 while restoring confidence in their football programs. Both teams have won 11 games each in the past five seasons.
McCluer is led by first-year coach Howard Brown, who had a great run of success at McCluer South-Berkeley. The Comets were 0-10 last season, but are off to a great start in 2019. They have a nice dual-threat quarterback in Jaylen Garner and a pair of talented offensive players in running back Kameron Clay and receiver Marquis Watkins. The Comets have a big game on Saturday afternoon as they host rival McCluer North.
Duchesne is off to its excellent start thanks to the addition of several talented young players in the program. Freshmen Antwon Hayden and Terrell Peete have combined for 11 touchdowns. Hayden has also rushed for 353 yards. Sophomore quarterback has rushed for 237 yards and passes for 278 yards with a combined six touchdowns.
On Tap This Weekend
Eureka (2-1) at Lafayette (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt North (3-0) at Wentzville Liberty (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s (2-1) at Borgia (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Alton (2-1) at Edwardsville (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
McCluer North (2-1) at McCluer (3-0), Saturday, noon
MICDS (3-0) at Priory (3-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Hazelwood Central (1-2) at Hazelwood West (2-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
