Two of the top high school football programs in the state of Missouri will get the opportunity to shine in the national television spotlight this season.
The Metro Catholic Conference showdown between CBC and DeSmet, scheduled for Friday, September 20, will be broadcast live on ESPN2 as part of the network’s GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase. The game will be played at CBC. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Both powerhouse programs will be in contention for the Missouri Class 6 state championship. CBC has won the state title for three of the past four years while DeSmet has a loaded roster that is primed to make a championship run this season. It is also a game that could very well decide the championship of the MCC. CBC has had a stranglehold of the MCC with nine consecutive titles, but DeSmet is looking to unseat the Cadets.
CBC will be looking to reload after graduating a terrific senior class that brought home back to back state championships. One of their leading returning players is senior running back Ray Lingard, who rushed for more than 600 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season. The senior offensive lineman is back to anchor the offensive line, while senior defensive lineman Mike West is one of the top returning players on defense.
DeSmet returns several top players from last year’s team that finished 9-3, with those losses coming against MCC foes CBC and Vianney, who were both state champions. The Spartans are led by senior wide receiver Jordan Johnson, who has already committed to Notre Dame. They also have a pair of talented junior running backs in Taj Butts and Rico Barfield, along with returning defensive stalwarts Mekhi Wingo and Lanell Carr.
The CBC-DeSmet clash will mark the first time that St. Louis area teams have been featured on ESPN since the 2007-08 season when Parkway North played Parkway West in a game which featured nationally-ranked quarterback Blaine Gabbert of Parkway West.
