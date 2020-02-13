CBC basketball standout Caleb Love added a pair of basketball honors to go along with his recent selection to the McDonald’s All-American Game in April.
The 6’3” Love was selected to play in the Nike Hoops Summit, which will be held on April 10 in Portland, Oregon. The Nike Hoops Summit will pit Team USA against a group of International All-Stars. Love will play on the team of high school stars from the USA. Love has also been selected to play in the Iverson Classic in Philadelphia from April 22-24. The game is named after former NBA star and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
RIP Arthur McFadden
Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of former Central High basketball star Arthur McFadden, who recently passed away at his home in Meridian, Idaho. He was 62.
The 6’5” McFadden was one of the greats of the Public High League during his career at Central from 1974-76. He formed one of the great dynamic duos with forward Johnny Parker to lead the Redwings to a 75-6 record and two berths in the Missouri Class 5 state championship game.
As a sophomore in 1974, McFadden averaged 19 points a game and shot 53 percent from the field. He had his best season as a junior when he averaged 21 points and nine rebounds and earned St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro First Team honors. As a senior in 1976, he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds a game.
McFadden was named to the St. Louis American PHL Dream Team in 1975, 75 and 76. He was a Class 4 All-State selection in 1974 and ’76 and a Post-Dispatch All-City District player in 1974-76.
There will be a memorial service for Arthur McFadden on Saturday, February 29 at Agape Christian Center (2410 Gardner Dr.) in St. Louis. The service will begin at 11 a.m.
Top scorers hook up at Hancock
Two of the top scorers in the St. Louis area got together on Monday night as Chris Hill of Brentwood matched up against Sam Richardson of Hancock. Hill is the top scorer in the St. Louis metro area at 28.4 points a game while Richardson is fourth at 26.8 points a game.
Hancock picked up a 79-74 victory as both players shined in their individual dual. The 6’5” Richardson had 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals while the 6’2” Hill had 36 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Big Match-up at Cardinal Ritter tonight
Two of the top contenders for the Class 3 state championship will meet tonight when Father Tolton from Columbia comes east to visit Cardinal Ritter in a Archdiocesan Athletic Association game tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Father Tolton is ranked No. 2 in the latest state rankings while Cardinal Ritter is ranked No. 4.
Cardinal Ritter is led by 6’3” junior Mario Fleming, who is averaging 20.1 points a game. Fleming is joined in the backcourt by 6’0” senior Glenn Valentine and 6’0” sophomore Luther Burden III. The Lions also have a talented front line, led by 6’7” senior Garry Clark and 6’6” senior Brandon Ellington.
Father Tolton features one of the top underclassmen in the state in 6’10” sophomore Jevon Porter, who is a member of the talented Porter basketball family. He is joined by a talented group of guards in seniors Nathan Schwartze, Deuce Tatum and Chase Martin, who is the son of Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin.
Top Girls action this weekend
One of the big girls’ matchups this weekend will be when Kirkwood pays a visit to Parkway North on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Other good games on tap will be Webster Groves vs. Sullivan on Saturday in the championship game of the Union Tournament; MICDS at John Burroughs in a Metro League showdown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Parkway Central at Hazelwood Central on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
