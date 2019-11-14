The tremendous turnaround of the Roosevelt football program will continue on Saturday as the Rough Riders will host a district championship game this weekend.
The Rough Riders will ride their 10-game winning streak into Saturday’s Class 3, District 2 championship game against visiting St. Francis Borgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Roosevelt advanced to the championship with a thrilling 40-33 victory over Sullivan last Saturday.
After enduring a combined 2-27 record from 2015-17, the Rough Riders have compiled an 18-4 record the past two years, which included back-to-back Public High League championships. Leading the turnaround was head coach Trey Porter, whose controversial dismissal at mid-season has continued to inspire his team to continue on its magical season.
The Rough Riders have multiple weapons on offense, led by quarterback Alonzo Smith, who has a combined 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Senior receiver Deablo McGee is a big-play performer who has scored 18 touchdowns. Senior Darrius Jackson is a standout two-way player with 11 touchdowns on offense and five interceptions on defense. Also in the offensive mix is wide receiver Ali Hall, who has scored 10 touchdowns.
District Championship Weekend
District championships will be on the line this weekend as the playoffs in the state of Missouri continue into the third round. Here is the schedule of this weekend’s district championship games that involve St. Louis area teams. All of the games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Class 6
District 1: Francis Howell at DeSmet
District 2: Troy at Fort Zumwalt West
District 3: Marquette at Joplin
District 4: Raymore Peculiar at Liberty North
Class 5
District 1: Fox at Jackson
District 2: Vianney at Eureka
District 3: McCluer North at Chaminade
District 4: Battle at Fort Zumwalt North
Class 4
District 2: St. Mary’s at McCluer, Saturday, 1 p.m.
District 3: Summit at Ladue
District 4: Hannibal at Wentzville Liberty
Class 3
District 2: Borgia at Roosevelt, Saturday, 1 p.m.
District 3: Priory at Trinity
Distsrict 4: Mexico at Lutheran-St. Charles
Class 2
District 2: Lift for Life at Lutheran North
District 5: Christian-O’Fallon at Hallsville
Top performers from last weekend
Damonta Witherspoon of East St. Louis rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Flyers’ 70-24 victory over Rock Island in the IHSA Class 6A playoffs.
Kaden McMullen of Christian-O’Fallon passed for 511 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-40 victory over Centralia in the Class 2, District 5 semifinals.
Taj Butts of DeSmet rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans 35-14 victory over CBC in the Class 6, District 1 semifinals.
Rico Barfield of DeSmet rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown in the Spartans’ 35-14 victory over CBC in the Class 6, District 1 semifinals.
Kalin Black of Christian-O’Fallon caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-40 victory over Centralia in the Class 2, District 5 semifinals.
Cam’Ron McCoy of St. Mary’s threw four touchdown passes in the Dragons 41-20 victory over Affton in the Class 4, District 2 semifinals.
Kannon Nesslage of Kirkwood passed for 535 yards and seven touchdowns in the Pioneers 69-48 loss to Joplin in the Class 6, District 3 semifinals.
Rhod Gibson of Lutheran-St. Charles rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars 41-0 victory over Moberly in the Class 3, District 4 semifinals.
Chris Kreh of Marquette rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 31-21 victory over Lindbergh in the Class 6, District 3 semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.