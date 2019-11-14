Jarrell Baldwin

McCluer Comets’ Jarrell Baldwin just misses an interception in front of Hazelwood East’s Jai’Lan Cunningham during their Class 4 District 2 semifinal game on Saturday, November 9, at McCluer High. The Comets went on to win 34-6.

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

The tremendous turnaround of the Roosevelt football program will continue on Saturday as the Rough Riders will host a district championship game this weekend.

The Rough Riders will ride their 10-game winning streak into Saturday’s Class 3, District 2 championship game against visiting St. Francis Borgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Roosevelt advanced to the championship with a thrilling 40-33 victory over Sullivan last Saturday.

After enduring a combined 2-27 record from 2015-17, the Rough Riders have compiled an 18-4 record the past two years, which included back-to-back Public High League championships. Leading the turnaround was head coach Trey Porter, whose controversial dismissal at mid-season has continued to inspire his team to continue on its magical season.

The Rough Riders have multiple weapons on offense, led by quarterback Alonzo Smith, who has a combined 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Senior receiver Deablo McGee is a big-play performer who has scored 18 touchdowns. Senior Darrius Jackson is a standout two-way player with 11 touchdowns on offense and five interceptions on defense. Also in the offensive mix is wide receiver Ali Hall, who has scored 10 touchdowns.

District Championship Weekend

District championships will be on the line this weekend as the playoffs in the state of Missouri continue into the third round. Here is the schedule of this weekend’s district championship games that involve St. Louis area teams. All of the games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Class 6

District 1: Francis Howell at DeSmet

District 2: Troy at Fort Zumwalt West

District 3: Marquette at Joplin

District 4: Raymore Peculiar at Liberty North

Class 5

District 1: Fox at Jackson

District 2: Vianney at Eureka

District 3: McCluer North at Chaminade

District 4: Battle at Fort Zumwalt North

Class 4

District 2: St. Mary’s at McCluer, Saturday, 1 p.m.

District 3: Summit at Ladue

District 4: Hannibal at Wentzville Liberty

Class 3

District 2: Borgia at Roosevelt, Saturday, 1 p.m.

District 3: Priory at Trinity

Distsrict 4: Mexico at Lutheran-St. Charles

Class 2

District 2: Lift for Life at Lutheran North

District 5: Christian-O’Fallon at Hallsville

Top performers from last weekend

Damonta Witherspoon of East St. Louis rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Flyers’ 70-24 victory over Rock Island in the IHSA Class 6A playoffs.

Kaden McMullen of Christian-O’Fallon passed for 511 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-40 victory over Centralia in the Class 2, District 5 semifinals.

Taj Butts of DeSmet rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans 35-14 victory over CBC in the Class 6, District 1 semifinals.

Rico Barfield of DeSmet rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown in the Spartans’ 35-14 victory over CBC in the Class 6, District 1 semifinals.

Kalin Black of Christian-O’Fallon caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-40 victory over Centralia in the Class 2, District 5 semifinals.

Cam’Ron McCoy of St. Mary’s threw four touchdown passes in the Dragons 41-20 victory over Affton in the Class 4, District 2 semifinals.

Kannon Nesslage of Kirkwood passed for 535 yards and seven touchdowns in the Pioneers 69-48 loss to Joplin in the Class 6, District 3 semifinals.

Rhod Gibson of Lutheran-St. Charles rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars 41-0 victory over Moberly in the Class 3, District 4 semifinals.

Chris Kreh of Marquette rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 31-21 victory over Lindbergh in the Class 6, District 3 semifinals.

St. Louis American Sports Director

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.