The road to Springfield and the state championships will begin this weekend for Class 1, 2 and 3 schools around with the beginning of the district playoffs. All roads will lead to Missouri State University, which is the site of the Final Four from March 12-14 at the John Q. Hammons Arena in Springfield.
Here is a quick preview of the upcoming district playoffs involving St. Louis area teams. To see the entire district tournament brackets, visit the state association website at www.mshsaa.org.
Class 3
District 5 (at Whitfield)
Boys: A very competitive district with Hancock as the No. 1 seed, followed by Bishop DuBourg, Whitfield, Lutheran South and Maplewood.
Championship Game: Friday, February 28, 7:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: DuBourg
Girls: Top seeded Whitfield is a young and talented team that has a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. Hancock and Lutheran South also field quality teams in this district.
Championship Game: Friday, February 28, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Whitfield
District 6 (at Vashon)
Boys: Cardinal Ritter gets the top seed as the Lions are also one of the main contenders for the state championship this season. Other quality teams in the field include Lift for Life, McKinley Classical and Miller Career Academy.
Championship Game: Saturday, February 29, 2:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Cardinal Ritter
Girls: A very loaded district that features newcomer Miller Career Academy, which drops down from Class 4 after advancing to the Final Four a year ago. Others teams to watch are No. 2 seed Lift for Life, No. 3 Metro and No. 4 Cardinal Ritter.
Championship Game: Friday, February 29, noon
Earl’s Prediction: Miller Career Academy
District 7 (at Lutheran North)
Boys: Top seeded Trinity is a contender for a state title after advancing to the state quarterfinals last season. A pair of worthy challengers loom in No. 2 seed Lutheran North and No. 3 seed Soldan.
Championship Game: Saturday, February 29, noon
Earl’s Prediction: Trinity
Girls: Lutheran North gets the top seed after advancing to the state championship game season. The Crusaders are a young team that has been getting better all season. They will get challenged from the likes of Trinity, Duchesne and Orchard Farm.
Championship Game: Saturday, February 29, 2 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Lutheran North
District 8 (at Winfield)
Boys: A very competitive district at hand with Christian-O’Fallon getting the top seed, followed by a 20-victory Montgomery County team, Winfield and Hermann, which won the district title last year.
Championship Game: Friday, February 28, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Christian-O’Fallon
Girls: Lutheran St. Charles received the No. 1 seed as they have enjoyed a very solid campaign. The Cougars will be challenged by Hermann, Montgomery County and Bowling Green.
Championship Game: Friday, February 28, 5:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Lutheran St. Charles
Class 2
District 4 (at Crystal City)
Boys: A very competitive district in Jefferson County featuring Brentwood, host Jefferson City and Valley of Caledonia. Brentwood boasts the area’s leading scorer in senior guard Chris Hill.
Championship Game: Friday, February 28, 7:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Brentwood
Girls: Northwest Academy gets the top seed followed by Brentwood, host Crystal City and Valley. Northwest is led by All-Public High League performer Keisha Watkins.
Championship Game: Friday, February 28, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Northwest Academy
