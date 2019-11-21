A tip of the cap this weekend goes to the St. Mary’s Dragons after winning the Class 4, District 2 championship in dramatic fashion last Saturday at McCluer. The Dragons defeated McCluer 18-14 on a last-minute touchdown pass from senior Cam’Ron McCoy to junior Adrian Forbes.
After being shut down for three quarters, the Dragons responded with three long scoring drives to take the district title and a 10-2 record into Friday night’s state quarterfinal game (Nov. 22) against visiting Farmington. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.
Head coach Corey Bethany has put together a young and very talented group that will be a factor in the state playoffs in the upcoming years. At the controls is McCoy, who has thrown for 2,805 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.
The big gem of the team is sophomore Kevin Coleman, who is one of the top prospects in the state. Coleman has 1,345 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns on offense and seven interceptions on defense. Another excellent two-way standout is senior Timmy Muxo, who has 660 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns on offense and six interceptions on defense. On defense, senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 12 quarterback sacks.
The Dragons’ championship performance on Saturday completed an excellent weekend for the Archdiocesan Athletic Association as fellow members Trinity Catholic and Lutheran St. Charles also won district titles on Friday night in Class 3 while Christian-O’Fallon was a district runner-up in Class 2.
Here is this weekend’s schedule for the upcoming Missouri high school playoffs.
Class 6 (Semifinals)
DeSmet at Raymore-Peculiar, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Joplin at Fort Zumwalt West, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Class 5 (Quarterfinals)
Eureka at Jackson, Friday, 7 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt North at Chaminade, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 4 (Quarterfinals)
Farmington at St. Mary’s, Friday, 7 p.m.
Wentzville Liberty at Ladue, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 3 (Quarterfinals)
Roosevelt at Kennett, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles at Trinity, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 2 (Quarterfinals)
Lutheran North at Scott City, Friday, 7 p.m.
