The University of Missouri football program received some great recruiting news last week when East St. Louis High football standout Tyler Macon gave a verbal commitment to the Tigers and first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.
The 6’0” 185-pound Macon made his announcement via his Twitter account last week. He chose Mizzou over other schools such as Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, UCLA and several others.
Macon is coming off a spectacular, record-setting junior season in which he led the Flyers to the IHSA Class 6A state championship. Macon was the St. Louis American Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year as well as a First-Team All-State selection in Illinois.
As a junior, Macon set a new Illinois state record with a combined 56 touchdowns, passing and rushing. He completed 219 of 314 passes for 4,241 yards with 39 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 827 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the Flyers to a perfect 14-0 record.
As a sophomore, Macon passed for 2,390 yards with 28 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns.
