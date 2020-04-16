The members of the 2020 St. Louis American Girls “Fab Five” All-Star Team represent outstanding leadership at the point guard position and inside dominance in the low post. The three point guards on the first team are seniors Que Love of Edwardsville, Jordan Peete of Ladue and sophomore Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word. The two forwards who patrol the inside for this team are seniors Jakayla Kirk of Hazelwood Central and Jasmine Manuel of Rockwood Summit.
Jakayla Kirk (Hazelwood Central): The senior power forward led the Hawks to a Final Four berth in the Class 5 state tournament. She is a strong low-post player who could also dominate on the boards. Kirk averaged 18.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in leading the Hawks to a 20-9 record.
Que Love (Edwardsville): An outstanding senior point guard who was the floor leader and catalyst for the Tigers, who won the Southwestern Conference championship and a regional title. Love averaged 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals while running the show and playing stellar defense.
Jasmine Manuel (Summit): The 6’3” senior was a dominant force in the paint in leading the Falcons to a berth in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. Manuel averaged 17.1 points and 12.6 rebounds to lead Summit to a 26-4 record. She scored 28 points in a district championship victory over Westminster Christian. Manuel finished her career as the school’s leader in scoring and rebounding. She has signed with Tuskegee.
Jordan Peete (Ladue): An excellent senior point guard who led the Rams to one of their best seasons in many years. She was excellent at both ends of the court as she averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.4 steals in leading Ladue to a 23-5 record and a berth in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. She has committed to Lipscomb University.
Saniah Tyler (Incarnate Word): The sophomore standout is the latest in the long line of tremendous point guards at Incarnate Word. She excelled at both ends of the court and could take over games in clutch situations with her scoring and passing. Tyler averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals in leading the Red Knights to a 27-4 record and yet another Final Four berth in the Class 4 state tournament.
First Team
Jakayla Kirk 5’10” Hazelwood Central (Sr.)
Que Love 5’4” Edwardsville (Sr.)
Jasmine Manuel 6’3” Summit (Sr.)
Jordan Peete 5’6” Ladue (Sr.)
Saniah Tyler 5’7” Incarnate Word (Soph)
Second Team
Faith Bland 5’10” Metro (Sr.)
Kelsey Blakemore 5’9” Whitfield (Jr.)
Jayla Kelly 6’3” Parkway Central (Sr.)
Kennedi Watkins 5’11” Marquette (Jr.)
Aliyah Williams 5’4” Parkway North (Jr.)
Third Team
Mia Collins 5’10” Ladue (Sr)
Kayla Gordon 5’5” O’Fallon (Sr.)
Sydney Harris 6’0” Edwardsville (Soph.)
Azaria Hulbert 5’6” Francis Howell Central (Sr.)
Raychel Jones 5’10” Vashon (Fr.)
Fourth Team
Marshaun Bostic 5’9” Gateway STEM (Jr.)
Jessica Brooks 5’10” MICDS (Sr.)
Antuanae Garrett 5’6” Miller Career Academy (Sr.)
Jade Moore 5’6” Whitfield (Sr.)
Vanessa Polk 6’3” John Burroughs (Soph)
Fifth Team
Jaliyah Green 5’10” Holt (Jr.)
Mykel Mathews 5’6” Hazelwood West (Sr)
Nariyah Simmons 5’3” Hazelwood Central (Jr.)
Keisha Watkins 5’8” Northwest (Sr.)
Daniyah Ward 6’0” Lift for Life (Jr.)
Austin Achievement Awards
Player of the Year: Jasmine Manuel (Summit)
Coach of the Year: Chantell Polk (Hazelwood Central)
Freshman of the Year: Raychel Jones (Vashon)
Sophomore of the Year: Saniah Tyler (Incarnate Word)
Junior of the Year: Aliyah Williams (Parkway North)
Senior of the Year: Jasmine Manuel (Summit)
