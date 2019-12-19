One of the biggest events on the high school basketball calendar is the Midwest Showdown Shootout, which is presented by event director Terrell Ramey of Rameybasketball.com.
The annual all-day basketball extravaganza will be held on Saturday at Webster Groves High with six exciting games featuring schools from Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee.
Here is a summary of Saturday’s Midwest Showdown Shootout lineup:
Webster Groves vs. Mt. Vernon (Ill.), 1 p.m. – Host Webster Groves features a strong group of guards in 5’10” junior Anthony Phieffer, 6’0” senior Jacobie Banks and 5’9” sophomore Matt Enright. Mt. Vernon has one of the top teams in Southern Illinois. The Rams feature an excellent athlete in 6’5” junior Quani Rudd and senior guard Amir Spann.
Lift for Life vs. South Iron, 2:30 p.m. – Lift for Life is a strong Class 3 team in the area with a talented group that includes 6’2” junior Demarcus Sandord Jr., 6’1” junior Barcus Jackson and 6’2” junior Rico Singleton. The Hawks have already won the championship of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tournament. South Iron is a Class 1 power from the Southern part of the state. The Panthers are led by 6’3” junior guard Brock Wakefield and the talented sophomore duo of 5’10” Drenin Dinkins and 6’1” D. J. Prater.
SLUH vs. Thea Bowman Academy (Tenn.), 4 p.m. – SLUH is a young up and coming group that features 6’3” sophomore shooter Nick Kramer, 6’3” junior Freddie Cooper and 5’9” sophomore point guard Jaden McClain. Bowman Academy features a pair of Division I level prospects in seniors Daron Davis and Jacques Williams.
St. Louis Christian vs. Chicago Corliss, 5:30 p.m. – St. Louis Christian field a talented group, led by 6’6” junior Jordan Nesbitt, a multi-talented guard who is being recruited by several Division I schools around the country. Corliss was a Final Four team in the Illinois Class 2A state tournament last season. They feature top players such as Jamario Minniefield, Jadon Williams and 6’9” Tyrone Smith.
Cardinal Ritter vs. Mehlville, 7 p.m. – A battle between two of the top teams in the St. Louis metro area. Cardinal Ritter is loaded with talent, led by 6’3” junior Mario Fleming, 6’7” senior Garry Clark, 6’0” Luther Burden III and 6’0” senior Glenn Valentine. They advanced to the Class 3 state quarterfinals last season. Mehlville returns a strong team that advanced to the Class 5 state quarterfinals last season, led by 6’5” senior Dylan Branson, 7’0” senior Davion Bradford, and 6’7” senior Lamontay Daugherty.
Hazelwood Central vs. East St. Louis, 8:30 p.m. – This matchup is the Main Event Border War, which features a Missouri team vs. a metro east team. Hazelwood Central is a loaded Class 5 state contender that features 6’6” senior Nate Garrett, 6’2” senior David Roberts, 6’4” junior Cole Farrell and 6’4” freshman Jayden Nicholson. East St. Louis is led by 6’8” senior Armon Williams, 6’5” senior LaShawn Johnson, 5’10” senior Jashawn Anderson and 6’7” senior Patrick Readye.
Admission for the Shootout is $12 at the door. For more information on the Midwest Showdown Shootout, you can visit the website, www.rameybasketball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.