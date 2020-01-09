There are two big basketball events on tap this weekend on both sides of the river. The Highland Shootout is a national event that will be held at Highland High in Highland, Illinois while the second annual Soulard Shootout will be held at Lift for Life Academy in St. Louis. Both events will be held on Saturday.
Here is a look at both events, beginning with the Highland Shootout. The event is already sold out.
Game 1: Greenville vs. Highland (girls), 8:30 a.m. – An excellent matchup between two excellent girls programs in the metro east area.
Game 2: Triad vs. Highland, 10 a.m. – A matchup between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals. Triad is led by 6’3” senior guard Luke Cox. Highland has a talented freshman in Cade Altadonna.
Game 3: Father Tolton vs. Breese Mater Dei, 11:30 p.m. – Tolton is ranked No. 1 in Missouri Class 3. The Trailblazers feature 6’5” senior guard Coban Porter and 6’10” sophomore Jevon Porter. Mater Dei is paced by 6’5” senior Caleb Zurilene and 5’10” senior Jacob Schadegg.
Game 4: DeSmet vs. Collinsville, 1 p.m. – DeSmet is a young and talented team that features a pair of 6’10” junior twin towers in Yaya Keita and Sekou Gassama. Undefeated Collinsville has one of the area’s top players in 6’1” point guard Ray’Sean Taylor.
Game 5: Mehlville vs. Trinity, 3 p.m. – This game features two of the top big men in the area with 7-footers Davion Bradford of Mehlville and Ryan Kalkbrenner of Trinity. A pair of excellent guards are also on display in 6’5” Dylan Branson of Mehlville and 6’0” Rashad Weekly of Trinity.
Game 6: Chaminade vs. Hamilton (Wisconsin), 4:45 p.m. – Chaminade is a talented team led by 6’6” senior Kansas State signee Luke Kasubke, 6’5” senior Harrison Vickers and 6’8” sophomore Tarris Reed Jr. Hamilton features one of the top juniors in the country in 6’9” forward Patrick Baldwin, Jr.
Game 7: Vashon vs. Chicago Simeon, 6:30 p.m. – Vashon features a talented unit with 6’7” senior Kentucky recruit Cam’Ron Fletcher, 6’0” SEMO recruit Phillip Russell and 6’6” senior forward Kobe Clark. Simeon is paced by 6’1” sophomore Ahamad Bynum and 6’1” sophomore Jaylen Drane.
Game 8: CBC vs. Chicago Whitney Young, 8 p.m. – CBC is paced by 6’3” senior North Carolina recruit Caleb Love and the sophomore duo of Robert Martin and Larry Hughes Jr. Whitney Young is led by 6’3” senior Duke recruit D.J. Steward and 6’2” senior guard Tyler Beard.
Soulard Shootout (at Lift for Life Academy)
Game 1: Vashon vs. Lift for Life (girls), 11:30 a.m. – An opening matchup between two excellent girls’ teams. Vashon features an excellent senior point guard in 5’8” Jalyia Smith and a top freshman in 5’10” Raychel Jones. Lift for Life features three double-figure scorers in 6’0” junior Daniyah Ward, 5’8” junior Nateiona Russell and 5’6” sophomore Taylor Brown.
Game 2: Orchard Farm vs. Maplewood, 1 p.m. – Maplewood is led by an excellent guard in 6’0” senior Malik Stewart, who is averaging 20 points a game. Orchard Farm is paced by senior guard Bryan Wolfe and freshman forward Brady Wolf.
Game 3: Miller Career Academy vs. Lovejoy, 2:30 p.m. – Miller Career Academy features a pair of talented guards in 6’0” junior Dejuan Fields and 6’1” junior Osiris Mahr. Lovejoy has a pair of talented seniors in 6’2” guard Robert Gaither and 6’5” forward D’Andre Loston.
Game 4: Lutheran North vs. Cahokia, 4 p.m. – Lutheran North has a talented trio of guards in seniors Tahj Patterson and Jordan Smith along with junior Isaiah Williams. Cahokia is led by its talented duo of Antwan Baker and Quinton Jones.
Game 5: St. Mary’s vs. Madison, 5:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s features one of the area’s top players in 6’5” senior Sofara Rasas and 5’8” senior guard Noah Hamilton. Madison is paced by 6’1” senior guard Javonnie Moore.
Game 6: Lift for Life vs. Soldan, 7 p.m. – Host Lift for Life has a trio of excellent guards in 6’2” junior Rico Singleton, 6’1” Barcus Jackson and 6’2” Demarcus Jackson Jr. Soldan has an excellent post player in 6’7” senior Elijah Bishop and a good guard in 5’10” junior Phillip March.
Admission for the Soulard Shootout is $6 for students, $8 for adults and free for kids who are five years old and under.
