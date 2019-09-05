Cardinal Ritter College Prep opened the season with a huge statement win as it ventured to the Chicago area and defeated Nazareth 32-21. It was arguably the biggest victory in the history of the Lions’ football program.
Senior quarterback Mekhi Hagens enjoyed a tremendous performance as he completed 23 of 30 passed for 335 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Hagens connected with sophomore sensation Luther Burden III on three of those touchdown passes. Marvin Burks provided the Lions’ other touchdown on a 68-yard run in the first quarter.
Cardinal Ritter’s defense was just as impressive as it forced four turnovers, all coming on interceptions of Nazareth’s standout quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has already committed to Michigan.
The Lions will face Lutheran North on Saturday evening in a battle of Class 2 powerhouse teams at the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis.
Big Debut at CBC
Sophomore Ayden Robinson-Wayne of CBC has some huge shoes to fill as he became the Cadets’ new quarterback after the brilliant career of Blaine Gabbert, who is now the starting quarterback at Miami of Ohio.
The quarterback position at CBC appears to be in good hands as the 5’10” Robinson-Wayne enjoyed a tremendous debut performance in leading the Cadets to a 65-28 victory at O’Fallon (Illinois).
An excellent dual-threat quarterback, Robinson-Wayne completed 13 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 174 yards and another score. Junior receiver Chevalier Brenson caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Cadets.
Dynamic Duo at Fort Zumwalt North
The Fort Zumwalt North Panthers will be a factor is Class 5 again this season behind its senior dynamic duo of Izaiah Hartrup and Cairo Payne. Both came up with big performances in North’s victory at Francis Howell last Friday night.
Hartrup, a Southern Illinois recruit, rushed for 101 yards and caught two passes for 76 yards and scored an offensive touchdown. On defense, he had two interceptions and returned one 50 yards for a touchdown. Payne rushed for 145 yards and scored on an electrifying 58 yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
Kirkwood Air Show
The Kirkwood Pioneers’ passing game was on full display on Saturday as they defeated Jefferson City 61-35 in Mid-Missouri. Junior quarterback Kannon (great name for a quarterback) Nesslage passes for 437 yards and an incredible nine touchdowns for the Pioneers.
Nesslage had several talented players to throw to as junior Jaylen Phipps had five receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns, junior William Lee had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Jackson Fortner caught five passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
On Tap This Weekend
The Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis on Saturday will highlight this weekend’s football action. The four games include: Chaminade vs. Cahokia at 11 a.m., St. Mary’s vs. Chicago Phillips at 2 p.m., Cardinal Ritter vs. Lutheran North at 5 p.m. and East St. Louis vs. Trinity at 8 p.m.
Other top games
CBC (1-0) at Edwardsville (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Ladue (1-0) at SLUH (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Kirkwood (1-0) at Francis Howell (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.