Standout basketball player Caleb Love has assembled a tremendous list of accomplishments during his stellar four-year varsity at CBC.
The 6’3” Love can now add one more accomplishment to that list; a McDonald’s All-American. Love was selected as one of the 24 players who will participate in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game. The 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game will be held on April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
The official rosters were revealed last Thursday, but Love was notified of his achievement at practice by his coach Justin Tatum in front of his teammates, who celebrated wildly after the announcement was made.
“It’s just a blessing,” Love said. “I just want to thank God, all of my trainers and my coaches who helped me along the way. I just want to thank all of my teammates for putting me in a position to make this a real thing.”
Love is a five-star prospect who is currently ranked among the top 20 players in the nation in the Class of 2020. He enjoyed a big summer while playing for Brad Beal Elite in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He also excelled at several USA Basketball camps over the course of the past two years.
After leading the Cadets to a berth in the Class 5 state championship game as a junior, Love is enjoying an even better senior season. He is currently averaging 27 points a game while playing against a national schedule. He has been on an offensive rampage in the past two weeks in leading the Cadets to four consecutive road victories over Chaminade, East St. Louis, Cardinal Ritter and Hazelwood Central. He posted back-to-back 40-point nights against East St. Louis and Cardinal Ritter.
Love joins a long list of players from the St. Louis metro area who have been named McDonald’s All-Americans. He joins players such as Steve Stipanovich (DeSmet ’79), Barry Sumpter (Lovejoy ’83), Ryan Robertson (St. Charles West ’95), Loren Woods (Cardinal Ritter ’96), Larry Hughes (CBC ’97), David Lee (Chaminade ’01), Bradley Beal (Chaminade ’11), and Jayson Tatum (Chaminade ’16).
