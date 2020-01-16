The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday also brings about a bevy of high school basketball events around the St. Louis metro area.
East St. Louis Senior High will be hosting a big four-game boys’ MLK event on Saturday. The opening game will be Lovejoy (Illinois) vs. Lincoln Prep from Kansas City at 2 p.m. It will be followed by Normandy vs. Alton at 3:45 p.m. and Cardinal Ritter vs. Chicago Orr Academy at 5:30 p.m. In the finale, the host East St. Louis Flyers will take on CBC at 7:15 p.m.
The girls will then take center stage with a special two-day MLK event on Sunday and Monday at Miller Career Academy. The schedule for Sunday will be: KIPP vs. Miller Career Academy at 11 a.m.; Cahokia vs. Gateway Legacy at 12:30 p.m.; Springfield Southeast vs. Gateway STEM at 2 p.m. and Lincoln Prep vs. Cardinal Ritter at 3:30 p.m.
On Monday, the schedule is as follows: Lincoln Prep vs. Miller Career Academy, 11 a.m.; Huntsville Lee (Alabama) vs. Gateway Legacy, 12:30 p.m.; Cahokia vs. Gateway STEM, 2 p.m.; KIPP vs. Trinity, 3:30 p.m. Cardinal Ritter vs. Vashon, 5 p.m.
St. Louis University High will be hosting its annual “Remembering the Dream” MLK Classic on Monday with four boys’ games. The opening game will pit Cahokia vs. Ritenour at 12:20 p.m. That game will be followed by Soldan vs. DuBourg at 2 p.m.; SLUH vs. Madison at 3:30 p.m.; and Hazelwood East vs. St. Louis Christian at 5 p.m.
Vashon’s National Schedule continues
The Vashon Wolverines have taken their talented team on the road to play yet another rugged, national schedule. The Wolverines competed in the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida for the second consecutive year and won the consolation championship.
Last week, Vashon returned to the St. Louis area and won a couple of big games last week. The host Wolverines defeated East St. Louis 57-52 in their annual “Border War” game before a packed gym at Vashon last Thursday. Junior guard Nicholas Kern scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Wolverines.
Just two days later, the Wolverines defeated Chicago Simeon 80-71 in one of the featured games at the Highland Shootout. Senior point guard Phillip Russell scored a game-high 31 points and made six 3-pointers to lead the Wolverines while 6’7” senior University of Kentucky recruit Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 26 points, including 22 in the second half.
The Wolverines will continue its national slate this weekend when they will compete in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo. Vashon will take on Christ the King (New York) in the first round this evening at 4:30 p.m. Should they win, the Wolverines could meet perennial national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) on Friday night at 8 p.m.
Big games this weekend
Father Tolton at Cardinal Ritter, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Chaminade vs. Trinity (at Maryville U.), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Denver Miller Tournament Championship Game (at Kirkwood), Friday, 7 p.m.
Rotating 8 Tournament Championship (at Christian-O’Fallon), Friday, 8:30 p.m.
Washington Tournament Championship Game, Friday, 8:30 p.m.
