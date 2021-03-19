Lift for Life Academy has continued to make history in boys and girls basketball on a weekly basis during the postseason. Both teams won their first district championships ever and followed up by advancing to the Final Four of the state tournament for the first time.
The Lady Hawks took things to a different level in Springfield as they came away with the Class 3 state championship, the first in the school’s history. They won the championship in dramatic fashion as they staged fourth-quarter rallies in both games.
Lift for Life rallied from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Steelville 60-59 in the semifinals last Friday night, then came back from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Skyline 56-52 in the state championship game. The leader of the Lady Hawks’ surge was junior guard Taylor Brown, who averaged 21 points in the two Final Four games.
*Large Schools head to Final Four
The St. Louis area will be well represented at this weekend’s Missouri State High School Activities Association boys and girls state basketball championships in Springfield.
There will be a total of 11 teams (six boys and five girls) that will be Final Four participants at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. For some, this well be a brand new experience while for others, a trip to the Final Four is old hat. Here is a look at the area teams at this weekend’s state tournament.
Class 6
Chaminade will be making its sixth Final Four appearance in the last seven years of the boys’ state tournament. The Red Devils while be taking on a powerful Springfield Kickapoo team in the semifinals on Friday afternoon Chaminade is led by 6’10” junior Tarris Reed Jr. In the other semifinal, Fort Zumwalt North will be facing Liberty. Zumwalt North is making its first Final Four appearance in the school’s history. The Panthers are led by its dynamic duo of 6’7” senior KJ Lee and 6’10” junior Connor Turnbull.
On the girls’ side, Incarnate Word Academy will be seeking its seventh state championship in the last nine years. The Red Knights rallied to defeat Columbia Rock Bridge in the state quarterfinals to earn its return trip to the Final Four. IWA is led by stellar junior point guard Saniah “Big Game” Tyler and sophomore forward Natalie Potts.
Webster Groves will also bring a talented girls’ team to the Final Four this weekend. The Stateswomen are led by seniors Gabriela Moore and Ja’mise Bailey and juniors Ellie Paloucek and Eliza Maupin.
Class 5
Cardinal Ritter is back in the Final Four after winning a state championship in Class 3 last season. The Lions are making their debut in Class 5 this season. They won close games against University City and DeSmet en route to another Final Four appearance. The Lions are led by 6’3” senior Mario Fleming, 6’8” junior Robert Lewis and 6’4” junior Braxton Stacker.
Also advancing to the Final Four is Lutheran South, who is making somewhat of a surprising postseason run. The Lancers have been excellent in the playoffs with its dynamic duo of 6’7” senior Jack Lawson and 6’3” senior Jonathan Prange.
On the girls’ side, Whitfield is in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive year. The Warriors finished third in the Class 3 state tournament last season. They are young and talented, but the leader is 5’9” senior point guard Kelsey Blakemore. Union is also making the trip to Springfield, led by its talented senior point guard Reagan Rapert.
Class 4
The Vashon Wolverines are back in the Final Four to make another run at a state championship, which they won in three of the past four years. The Wolverines are led by its outstanding senior duo in 6’6” forward Nick Kern and 6’4” senior point guard Keshon Gilbert. Vashon’s boys will have company in Springfield this weekend as its girls team will be making its first ever appearance in the Final Four. The girls’ team fields a talented unit as well, led by 5’10” senior Auburn signee Marshaun Bostic and 5’11” sophomore guard Raychel Jones.
Westminster Christian’s boys will be making its first Final Four appearance since 2005. The Wildcats have a well-balanced team led by its talented backcourt of junior Casen Lawrence and sophomore Kobi Williams.
