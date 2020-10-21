The Lutheran North Crusaders broke through last season by winning the Class 2 state championship in dominating fashion. It was North’s first championship in 20 years.
The Crusaders’ journey to a possible repeat championship season was put on hold for several weeks as the St. Louis County schools waited on the sidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since returning to action in October, the Crusaders have look formidable in their three victories over Parkway West, Trinity and St. Mary’s. North’s defense has been stellar in giving up an average of only 11 points a game.
Leading the Crusaders’ defense is senior defensive end Travion Ford, who has committed to the University of Missouri. The 6’4” 235-pound Ford is a force who scored a defensive touchdown in last Friday’s victory over St. Mary’s. Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller, senior defensive back Jerrell Fuller and junior Kevin Jacobs have also been stalwarts on defense.
On offense, the Crusaders feature a trio of talented running backs in Ali Wells, Toriano Pride and Jaylin Carson. Wells has rushed for a team-high 322 yards while Pride and Carson has scored three touchdowns apiece.
Top weekend performances:
Senior Will Lee of Kirkwood had four receptions for 146 yards and an 80-yard touchdown catch plus an interception in the Pioneers’ 20-7 victory over Ladue.
Junior Celeb Merritt of John Burroughs had four receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Bombers’ 38-0 victory over Clayton.
Junior JaMarion Wayne of Parkway West rushed for 144 yards and a 70-yard touchdown run and caught twice TD passes in the Longhorns 55-20 victory over Webster Groves.
Quarterback Kaden McMullen of Christian-O’Fallon completed 15 of 21 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 38-27 victory over Westminster.
Senior Kalin Black of Christian-O’Fallon had six receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles 38-27 victory over Westminster.
Quarterback Cooper Brown of Wentzville Holt completes 18 of 24 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns in the Indians’ 42-0 victory over Francis Howell Central.
On tap this weekend:
Chaminade at CBC, Friday, 7 p.m.
Eureka at Kirkwood, Friday, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter at Helias, Friday, 7 p.m.
Vianney at SLUH, Friday, 7 p.m.
Fox at Ladue, Friday, 7p.m.
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell, Friday, 7 p.m.
Summit at Lafayette, Friday, 7 p.m.
MICDS at John Burroughs, Saturday, 2 p.m.
