It was an unprecedented year for postseason success in area high school football as four St. Louis teams won state championships and two others were state runners-up last season. There are so many talented players in the St. Louis area to watch in 2019.
Noah Arinze (Webster Groves): Excellent 6’4” 240-pound senior defensive end who has emerged as one of the state’s most hotly recruited prospects.
Itayvion Brown (Lutheran North): Versatile senior linebacker who had 91 tackles, eight sacks and one interception as a junior. He has committed to Minnesota.
Luther Burden (Cardinal Ritter): Exciting sophomore receiver who caught 48 passes for 1,191 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman for the Class 3 state finalists.
Lanell Carr (DeSmet): Standout senior defensive lineman who had 40 tackles and five sacks as a junior. He has committed to West Virginia.
Kevin Coleman (St. Mary’s): Talented young receiver who had 1,045 yards receiving and was an electrifying big-play performer as a freshman.
Mookie Cooper (Trinity): One of the top big-play performers in the country, he had 28 receptions for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Class 3 state champions as a junior. Has committed to The Ohio State University.
Antonio Doyle (Lutheran North): Senior transfer from Hazelwood West who is a two-way impact player at tight end and linebacker. Has excellent speed for a 6’4” 240-pounder. He has committed to Missouri.
James Frenchie (Trinity): Talented running and receiving threat who had more than 900 yards of total offense and scored 14 touchdowns for the Class 3 state champions. He has committed to Illinois.
Mekhi Hagens (Cardinal Ritter): Excellent senior quarterback who passed for 4,511 yards with 54 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Class 3 state runners-up.
Arlen Harris Jr. (Lutheran St. Charles): Talented sophomore running back who rushed for 1,080 yards and 22 touchdowns as a freshman. He is already getting major college scholarship offers.
Antonio Johnson (East St. Louis): Outstanding two-way performer who had 642 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns on offense and five interceptions on defense.
Jordan Johnson (DeSmet): A prime-time senior wide receiver who had 28 receptions for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. One of the top receiving prospects in the Midwest. He has committed to Notre Dame.
Jairus Maclin (Kirkwood): Talented senior receiver from a talented Kirkwood football family who had 44 receptions for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has committed to Missouri.
Tyler Macon (East St. Louis): Excellent junior dual-threat quarterback who passed for 2,390 yards and rushed for 1,190 yards with a combined 46 touchdowns.
Jalen St. John (Trinity): Excellent offensive lineman who is the anchor of the Titans’ line play that powered to the Class 3 state championship last season. He has committed to Missouri.
