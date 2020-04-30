The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of the high school sports spring season, which includes the track and field season. Although these great athletes were not able to compete this spring, the American would like to recognize them. Here is a look at the top boys track and field athletes in the metro area:
Angelo Butts (McCluer North): An excellent junior sprinter who was an All-State performer in the 100-meter dash and a member of the Stars’ state-champion 4x400-meter relay.
Malcolm Harvey (Trinity): The standout junior was the returning Class 3 state champion in the javelin. His winning throw at the state meet was 182 feet 8 inches.
Michael Jenkins (McCluer): The standout jumper was the Class 4 state champion in the high jump last season. His winning effort at the state meet was 6 feet 7 inches.
Willie Johnson (East St. Louis): The excellent senior sprinter led the Flyers to the Illinois Class 2A state championship. He was the state champion in the 400-meter dash and the anchor of the state-champion 4x400-meter relay.
Marcus Lampley (East St. Louis): A standout sprinter who was a state runner-up in the 200 and 400 and a state-champion in the 4x400-meter relay.
Elijah McCauley (Belleville East): An excellent young field event performer, he finished second in the Class 3A state meet in the long jump with an effort of 23 feet 3 inches.
Deablo McGee (Cleveland Naval Jr. ROTC): A football standout at Roosevelt during the fall, McGee was the Class 2 state champion in the high jump and triple jump as a junior.
Brandon Miller (John Burroughs): The star middle-distance runner is the overall state record in the 800-meter run and a multi-state champion during his career. He was looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued junior season. He is headed to Texas A&M.
Justin Robinson (Hazelwood West): After leading Hazelwood West to its first state championship last season, Robinson went on to achieve success at the national and international level during the summer. He is one of the top 400-meter runners in the world, which is amazing for an American teenager. He has signed with Arizona State University.
Jamarrion Stewart (Collinsville): The senior sprinter was one of the top sprinters in the state of Illinois. He finished second in the 100 and 200 at last year’s Class 3A state meet.
Malik Stewart (Maplewood): An excellent middle-distance performer, he was the Class 3 state champion in the 800-meter run and the state-runner-up in the 1,600-meter run.
Brian Stiles (Hazelwood West): The standout junior was a big part of the Wildcats’ state championship team. He finished second in the 400 and was a member of the Wildcats’ state-champion 4x400-meter relay team.
Jaden Williams (Cardinal Ritter): The senior standout was the Class 3 state champion in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He was also a member of Ritter’s state-champion 4x400-meter relay.
Lazarus Williams (SLUH): The standout senior was the Class 5 state champion in the 800-meter run. He also anchored the Jr. Bills to a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay.
