We are just past the midway point of the season and there are still several undefeated teams in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
On the Missouri side, the teams with 5-0 records are DeSmet, Cardinal Ritter, Fort Zumwalt North, Ladue, Marquette, Wentzville Holt, Lutheran St. Charles, Washington and St. Charles West.
There are three teams on the Illinois side with unblemished records, led by East St. Louis and its 5-0 record. The Flyers are joined by Triad and Columbia as undefeated metro east teams.
McCluer North on the rise
The McCluer North Stars have been experienced quite a turnaround in the past two seasons. In the 2017 season, the Stars finished with a 0-10 record and scored 29 points during the entire season.
North started to turn things around last season as it won five games and competed for a district championship in Class 5. The improvement has continued into this season as the Stars are currently 4-1 with their only loss coming to perennial metro east powerhouse Edwardsville.
In those four victories, the Stars are averaging 45 points a game while their defense has surrendered only a total of 24 points. The offense is led by the explosive duo of senior Travon Springfield and junior Angelo Butts, who have both scored 10 touchdowns. Springfield has rushed for 575 yards while Butts has more than 700 total yards as a quarterback, running back and receiver. The defense is led by senior Bakale Harris, who has six quarterback sacks.
Earl’s Pick Game of the Week
Lutheran St. Charles (5-0) at Trinity (3-2), Friday, 7p.m. – A most intriguing game in North County, in which I will be in attendance. Lutheran St. Charles has a young and talented squad that is rolling along at 5-0. They are led by talented sophomore running back Arlen Harris Jr. and his 13 touchdowns.
Trinity is 3-2 with its two losses from Lutheran North and East St. Louis in early-season showdowns. The Titans have rebounded with three impressive victories. We will find out a lot about both teams in this Archdiocesan Athletic Association Showdown on Friday night. Is Lutheran St. Charles ready to rumble with the big boys? Or is Trinity all the way back after those two early season defeats? We cannot wait to find out.
Top Individual Performers last weekend
Quarterback Mekhi Hagens of Cardinal Ritter passed for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 72-12 over Father Tolton.
Quarterback Tyler Macon of East St. Louis passed for 395 yards and five touchdowns in the Flyers’ 54-7 victory over Belleville West.
Vincent Perry of Cahokia rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Comanches’ 34-28 victory over Carbondale.
Caden Phipps of Lafayette rushed for 164 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Lancers’ 35-7 victory over Northwest Cedar Hill.
Demontay Love of Gateway STEM caught four passes for 147 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 38-20 victory over Vashon.
On Tap this Weekend
Edwardsville (4-1) at East St. Louis (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles (5-0) at Trinity (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
MICDS (4-1) at Lutheran North (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter (5-0) at St. Mary’s (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Washington (5-0) at Fort Zumwalt North (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Eureka (4-1) at Lindbergh (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Hazelwood East (3-2) at McCluer North (4-1), Saturday, noon.
Francis Howell (4-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (4-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Gateway Tech (4-1) vs. Roosevelt (4-1) at Soldan, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Priory (4-1) at John Burroughs (4-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.