The members of the 2020 St. Louis American Boys “Fab Five” All-Star Team are a collection of talented perimeter players that have experienced a lot of winning during their stellar careers.
The team is led by star guard Caleb Love of CBC, who became the area’s latest McDonald’s All-American. The Vashon High duo of Cam’Ron Fletcher and Phillip Russell followed up a Class 3 state championship in 2019 with a Class 4 Final Four berth this season.
Junior guard Mario Fleming led Cardinal Ritter College Prep to the Class 3 state championship while metro east standout Ray’Sean Taylor finished his career as one of the best in the school’s history.
Here is a look at the first team members of the St. Louis American Fab Five.
Mario Fleming (Cardinal Ritter) - The powerful junior guard led the Lions to the Class 3 state championship. Fleming averaged a team-high 19 points a game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 36 percent from the free throw line. He has the low post game of a power forward while developing his perimeter game to become one of the most difficult players to match up with in the city.
Cam’Ron Fletcher (Vashon) - The multi-skilled forward was one of the most dynamic and exciting players to watch in the state of Missouri. When he wasn’t throwing down high flying slam dunks, he was knocking down 3-pointers from long distance. As a senior, Fletcher averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. He led the Wolverines to a 24-5 record and a Final Four berth. Fletcher is headed to perennial national power Kentucky next season.
Caleb Love (CBC) - The St. Louis American Player of the Year, Love concluded a stellar career by leading the Cadets to a Final Four berth in the Class 5 state tournament. Love averaged 27 points, 6.4 rebounds, three assists and two steals. He had the ability to score from anywhere on the court and do it with flair and athleticism. He was capable of dropping 40 points at any time. Love was selected to The McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit. He will be taking his talents to North Carolina next season.
Phillip Russell (Vashon) - The sweet shooting, slick ball handling combo guard had a big hand in the Wolverines winning a lot of games over the last three seasons. When it came to filling it in from long distance, he was one of the best as he made 63 3-pointers. He also averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field.
Ray’Sean Taylor (Collinsville) - The talented lefty point guard finished his career as the all-time leading scorer of this storied metro east program. Taylor averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and making 50 3-pointers. He also averaged five assists a game in leading the Kahoks to a 31-3 record and the Southwestern Conference championship. He had an epic 53-point performance in a victory over Trinity in the championship game of the Belleville East Tournament. He signed with SIU-Edwardsville.
St. Louis American Fab Five All-Stars
First Team
Mario Fleming 6’3” Cardinal Ritter (Jr.)
Cam’Ron Fletcher 6’7” Vashon (Sr.)
Caleb Love 6’4” CBC (Sr.)
Phillip Russell 6’0” Vashon (Sr.)
Ray’Sean Taylor 6’2” Collinsville (Sr.)
Second Team
Kobe Clark 6’6” Vashon (Sr)
Lamontay Daugherty 6’7” Mehlville (Sr)
Ryan Kalkbrenner 7’0” Trinity (Sr.)
Tarris Reed, Jr 6’8” (Soph.)
Sam Richardson 6’5” Hancock (Sr)
Third Team
Davion Bradford 7’0” Mehlville (Sr)
Dylan Branson 6’5” Mehlville (Sr)
Garry Clark 6’7” Cardinal Ritter (Sr)
Luke Kasubke 6’5” Chaminade (Sr)
Matt Schark 6’4” Francis Howell (Sr)
Fourth Team
Devon Barshow 6’6” McCluer (Sr)
Jaylen Boyd 6’1” Ladue (Sr)
Nick Kern 6’5” Vashon (Jr)
Sofara Rasas 6’4” St. Mary’s (Sr)
JJ Schwepker 6’5” Fort Zumwalt South (Sr)
Rashad Weekly 6’0” Trinity (Sr)
Fifth Team
Roddy Alexander 5’1” Christian (Jr)
Jonathan Dunn 6’7” Hazelwood Central (Sr)
Devion Harris 6’7” Parkway Central (Sr)
Chris Hill 6’2” Brentwood (Sr)
KJ Lee 6’6” Fort Zumwalt North (Jr)
Javonnie Moore 6’1” Madison (Sr)
Austin Achievement Awards
Player of the Year: Caleb Love (CBC)
Coach of the Year: Ryan Johnson (Cardinal Ritter)
Freshman of the Year: Macaleab Rich (East St Louis)
Sophomore of the Year: Tarris Reed, Jr. (Chaminade)
Junior of the Year: Mario Fleming (Cardinal Ritter)
Senior of the Year: Caleb Love (CBC)
