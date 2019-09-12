The Gateway Scholars Classic was an all-day football extravaganza that produced a huge crowd at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis. As usual, the Classic produced some tremendous individual performances. Here are some of the highlight performers from last Saturday’s games:
Top Offensive Players
*Senior L.J. Fortune of Chaminade racked up 308 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a 41-22 victory over Cahokia. Fortune caught eight passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns.
*Senior running back DeMonta Witherspoon of East St. Louis rushed for 202 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Flyers’ 32-0 victory over Trinity Catholic.
*Senior quarterback Brady Cook of Chaminade passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Devils’ victory over Cahokia.
*Junior running back Bill Jackson of Cardinal Ritter rushed for 148 yards and scored on a 74-yard touchdown run in the Lions’ 27-13 victory over Lutheran North.
*Sophomore Quinton Jones of Cahokia scored two touchdowns on a 65-yard pass reception and an 85-yard kickoff return in the Comanches’ loss to Chaminade.
Top Defensive Players
*Senior Kendrick Scarborough of East St. Louis registered three quarterback sacks and was dominant all evening in the Flyers’ 32-0 victory over Trinity.
*Sophomore Kevin Coleman of St. Mary’s had two interceptions in the Dragons’ loss to Chicago Phillips. Both interceptions were in the end zone to stop Phillips’ drive. On offense, Coleman also had 9 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
*Senior Jabin Johnson of Chaminade had two interceptions in the Red Devils victory over Cahokia.
*Senior defensive lineman Joe Moore of Cardinal Ritter had an excellent night in the Lions’ victory over Lutheran North.
Trinity’s Smith is headed to Charlotte
Senior defensive end Darion Smith of Trinity Catholic has given a verbal commitment to UNC-Charlotte this week. The 6’4”, 220-pound Smith chose Charlotte over Illinois State and South Dakota. Smith has a tremendous motor with the capability of making plays anywhere on the field. As a junior, he had 58 tackles and six sacks in helping Trinity win the Class 3 state championship.
A few other top performances from last weekend
Sophomore Arlen Harris Jr. of Lutheran-St. Charles rushed for 256 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 61-12 victory over Father Tolton.
Junior Nate Smith of MICDS rushed for 189 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 34-21 victory over Park Hills Central.
Senior Demontay Love of Gateway STEM caught five passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-38 victory over Jennings.
On Tap This Weekend
CBC (2-0) at Chaminade (2-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.
East St. Louis (2-0) at Neuqua Valley (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran-St. Charles (2-0) at Christian-O’Fallon (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
SLUH (1-1) and DeSmet (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Hazelwood Central (1-1) at Eureka (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Marquette (2-0) at Kirkwood (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
