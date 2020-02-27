Glenn Valentine

Cardinal Ritter's Glenn Valentine (1) takes a one-handed shot under Melville's Davion Bradford (24)at the Midwest Showdown Shootout at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High Sat. Dec. 21, 2019. Mehlville would defeat the Lions of Cardinal Ritter 62-56. 

 Photo by Wiley Pice / St. Louis American

The road to the state championship begins next week for Class 4 and 5 schools in the state of Missouri with the beginning of the district playoffs. Here is a preview of the upcoming district tournaments involving St. Louis area teams. For a complete look at the district tournament brackets, you can go to www.mshsaa.org.

Class 5

District 2 (at Mehlville)

Boys

Outlook: Top-seeded Mehlville has a loaded team that is looking for another deep postseason run. Host Vianney and Oakville are the top contenders.

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Mehlville

Girls

Teams to Watch: Oakville, Cor Jesu, Lindbergh

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Cor Jesu

District 3 (at Parkway South)

Boys

Outlook: This is annually a very competitive district that features top seed Eureka along with Rockwood district rivals Marquette and Lafayette.

Championship Game: Thursday, March, 7:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Eureka

Girls

Teams to Watch: Marquette, Eureka, Lafayette

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Marquette

District 4 (at SLUH)

Boys

Outlook: A four-team district that is led by No. 1 seed Chaminade, which has the talent to make a big postseason run. Some interesting challenges look from the likes of host SLUH and Webster Groves.

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Chaminade

Girls

Teams to Watch; Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Nerinx Hall

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Kirkwood

District 5 (at Hazelwood Central)

Boys

Outlook: The host Hawks are the top seed and are coming off a very good month of February, where they have seemed to hit their stride.

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Hazelwood Central

Girls

Teams to Watch: Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood West, McCluer North

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

District 6 (at Parkway Central)

Boys

Outlook: Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC and DeSmet have split their two meetings in conference play this season. A third meeting for a district championship is a very good possibility.

Championship Game: Friday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: CBC

Girls

Teams to Watch: Parkway Central, Pattonville, Howell North

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Parkway Central

District 7 (at Fort Zumwalt South)

Boys

Outlook: A four-team district with host Fort Zumwalt South, Fort Zumwalt North, Howell Central and Fort Zumwalt West all capable of winning the title.

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Fort Zumwalt South

Girls

Teams to Watch: Howell Central, Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt West

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Howell Central

District 8 (at Troy)

Boys

Outlook: Top seeded Francis Howell enters the playoffs with a 24-1 record after a historic run to the Final Four last season. Host Troy and Holt are also teams to watch.

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Francis Howell

Girls

Teams to Watch: Wentzville Holt, Troy, Timberland

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Holt

Class 4

Boys

District 2 (at Park Hills Central)

Outlook: The top two seeds Hillsboro and Park Hills Central have split their first two meetings with both being exciting contests. North County and Farmington are also solid teams.

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Park Hills Central

Girls

Teams to Watch: Park Hills Central, Farmington

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Park Hills Central

District 3 (at St. Mary’s)

Boys

Outlook: Host St. Mary’s gets the top seed in a transition year after playing for a state title last season. Windsor and Gateway could challenge.

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: St. Mary’s

Girls

Teams to Watch: Gateway STEM, Ursuline Academy, Festus

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Gateway STEM

District 4 (at Westminster Christian)

Boys

Outlook: A very competitive district that features host Westminster along with Priory, Borgia and Washington. All are potential winners.

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Westminster Christian

Girls

Teams to Watch: Westminster, Summit, St. Joseph’s

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Westminster

District 5 (at Clayton)

Boys

Outlook: An excellent group of teams that includes top seed MICDS, along with University City and Ladue, a Final Four participant from last season.

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Ladue

Girls

Teams to Watch: Ladue, MICDS, John Burroughs

Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Ladue

District 6 (at Riverview Gardens)

Boys

Outlook: Top seed Vashon is back in Class 4 after winning the Class 3 state championship last season. Hazelwood East, Confluence and Jennings are solid teams as well.

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 4 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Vashon

Girls

Teams to Watch: Vashon, Jennings, Rosati-Kain

Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 5:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Vashon

District 7 (at St. Charles)

Boys

Outlook: Top seed McCluer comes in with 20 victories and a conference championship. No. 2 seed St. Dominic is also a team to watch.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: McCluer

Girls

Teams to Watch: Incarnate Word, Parkway North, Fort Zumwalt East

Championship Game: Saturday, March 7, 3:30 p.m.

Earl’s Prediction: Incarnate Word

St. Louis American Sports Director

