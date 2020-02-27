The road to the state championship begins next week for Class 4 and 5 schools in the state of Missouri with the beginning of the district playoffs. Here is a preview of the upcoming district tournaments involving St. Louis area teams. For a complete look at the district tournament brackets, you can go to www.mshsaa.org.
Class 5
District 2 (at Mehlville)
Boys
Outlook: Top-seeded Mehlville has a loaded team that is looking for another deep postseason run. Host Vianney and Oakville are the top contenders.
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Mehlville
Girls
Teams to Watch: Oakville, Cor Jesu, Lindbergh
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Cor Jesu
District 3 (at Parkway South)
Boys
Outlook: This is annually a very competitive district that features top seed Eureka along with Rockwood district rivals Marquette and Lafayette.
Championship Game: Thursday, March, 7:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Eureka
Girls
Teams to Watch: Marquette, Eureka, Lafayette
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Marquette
District 4 (at SLUH)
Boys
Outlook: A four-team district that is led by No. 1 seed Chaminade, which has the talent to make a big postseason run. Some interesting challenges look from the likes of host SLUH and Webster Groves.
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Chaminade
Girls
Teams to Watch; Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Nerinx Hall
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Kirkwood
District 5 (at Hazelwood Central)
Boys
Outlook: The host Hawks are the top seed and are coming off a very good month of February, where they have seemed to hit their stride.
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Hazelwood Central
Girls
Teams to Watch: Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood West, McCluer North
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.
District 6 (at Parkway Central)
Boys
Outlook: Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC and DeSmet have split their two meetings in conference play this season. A third meeting for a district championship is a very good possibility.
Championship Game: Friday, March 8, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: CBC
Girls
Teams to Watch: Parkway Central, Pattonville, Howell North
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Parkway Central
District 7 (at Fort Zumwalt South)
Boys
Outlook: A four-team district with host Fort Zumwalt South, Fort Zumwalt North, Howell Central and Fort Zumwalt West all capable of winning the title.
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Fort Zumwalt South
Girls
Teams to Watch: Howell Central, Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt West
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Howell Central
District 8 (at Troy)
Boys
Outlook: Top seeded Francis Howell enters the playoffs with a 24-1 record after a historic run to the Final Four last season. Host Troy and Holt are also teams to watch.
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Francis Howell
Girls
Teams to Watch: Wentzville Holt, Troy, Timberland
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Holt
Class 4
Boys
District 2 (at Park Hills Central)
Outlook: The top two seeds Hillsboro and Park Hills Central have split their first two meetings with both being exciting contests. North County and Farmington are also solid teams.
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Park Hills Central
Girls
Teams to Watch: Park Hills Central, Farmington
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Park Hills Central
District 3 (at St. Mary’s)
Boys
Outlook: Host St. Mary’s gets the top seed in a transition year after playing for a state title last season. Windsor and Gateway could challenge.
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: St. Mary’s
Girls
Teams to Watch: Gateway STEM, Ursuline Academy, Festus
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Gateway STEM
District 4 (at Westminster Christian)
Boys
Outlook: A very competitive district that features host Westminster along with Priory, Borgia and Washington. All are potential winners.
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Westminster Christian
Girls
Teams to Watch: Westminster, Summit, St. Joseph’s
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Westminster
District 5 (at Clayton)
Boys
Outlook: An excellent group of teams that includes top seed MICDS, along with University City and Ladue, a Final Four participant from last season.
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Ladue
Girls
Teams to Watch: Ladue, MICDS, John Burroughs
Championship Game: Friday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Ladue
District 6 (at Riverview Gardens)
Boys
Outlook: Top seed Vashon is back in Class 4 after winning the Class 3 state championship last season. Hazelwood East, Confluence and Jennings are solid teams as well.
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 4 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Vashon
Girls
Teams to Watch: Vashon, Jennings, Rosati-Kain
Championship Game: Thursday, March 5, 5:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Vashon
District 7 (at St. Charles)
Boys
Outlook: Top seed McCluer comes in with 20 victories and a conference championship. No. 2 seed St. Dominic is also a team to watch.
Championship Game: Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: McCluer
Girls
Teams to Watch: Incarnate Word, Parkway North, Fort Zumwalt East
Championship Game: Saturday, March 7, 3:30 p.m.
Earl’s Prediction: Incarnate Word
