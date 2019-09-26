Sophomore Arlen Harris of Lutheran-St. Charles rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-0 victory over Duchesne. Harris has 13 touchdowns for the 4-0 Cougars.
Phillip Russell of Vashon scored five touchdowns in the Wolverines come-from-behind 46-45 victory over Miller Career Academy.
DeSmet’s running back trio of Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider combined to rushed for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans 42-14 victory over CBC last Friday night on ESPNU.
Prep football this weekend
Parkway West (4-0) at Summit (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
CBC (3-1) at SLUH (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Troy (3-1) at Francis Howell (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lindbergh (3-1) at Marquette (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Trinity (2-2) at Duchesne (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Hazelwood West (3-1) at McCluer (3-1), noon
Lift for Life (3-1) at Brentwood (2-2), 1 p.m.
John Burroughs (4-0) at MICDS (3-1), 2 p.m.
