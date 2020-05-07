Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring sports season was cancelled around the St. Louis metropolitan area. One of those spring sports affected was track and field, which features many of the area’s top athletes.
In last week’s American, we featured a list of top boys’ track and field athletes who did not get the opportunity to compete this season. This week, it is time to feature the top returning girls track athletes.
Angela Arinze (Webster Groves): An excellent hurdler who was the Class 4 state champion in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Alicia Burnett (Parkway North): A star senior sprinter who led the Vikings to the Class 4 state championship. She won four gold medals at last year’s state championships.
Kylie Goldfarb (John Burroughs): A standout middle distance performer who was the Class 3 state champion in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
Akilah Heffner (Trinity): A junior standout who was the Class 3 state champion in the long jump and 100-meter high hurdles.
Sydney Juszczyk (Trinity): A standout junior thrower who was the Class 3 state champion in the javelin. She is also an all-state performer in the hurdles.
Ally Kruger (Wentzville Liberty): A young distance runner who was a state champion in the 4x800-meter relay and all-state performer in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Cheyenne Melvin (McCluer): A standout junior jumper who was the Class 4 state champion in the high jump.
Kayla Millett (Trinity): A standout junior who was the Class 3 state champion in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Brooke Moore (Trinity): An excellent sophomore jumper who was the Class 3 state champion in the triple jump as a freshman.
McKinlee Morris (Crossroads): An excellent senior thrower who was the Class 2 state champion in the shot put. She has committed to Columbia University.
Michelle Owens (McCluer North): An excellent senior hurdler who was a state champion as a sophomore and a state runner-up as a junior in the 100-meter high hurdles.
Scout Regular (Incarnate Word): A senior hurdler who was the Class 4 state champion in the 100-meter high hurdles.
Veronica Sherrod (East St. Louis): A standout hurdler who was the IHSA Class 2A state champion in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Kayelin Tate (Parkway Central): An excellent sophomore sprinter who earned all-state honors in three events at last year’s Class 4 state championships.
Lauryn Taylor (McCluer North): A standout senior who was the Class 5 state champion in the 100-meter dash and two-time state champion in the sprint relays.
Keilah Wilkes (Pattonville): A sophomore middle distance standout who was a Class 5 sectional champion and third-place finisher in the 800-meter run at the state meet.
Courtney Williams (Nerinx Hall): A standout sprinter who was the Class 5 state champion in the 400-meter dash and all-state performer in the 100 and 200. She has signed with Clemson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.