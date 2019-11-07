Congratulations to senior standouts Jordan Johnson of DeSmet and Antonio Doyle of Lutheran North on being selected to the U.S. Army All-American Game, which will be held on January 4 in San Antonio, Texas.
The two players received their All-American game jerseys in special ceremonies at their respective schools last week. Johnson is a five-star wide receiver who has committed to Notre Dame. Doyle is a four-star linebacker who has narrowed his final three choices to Missouri, Illinois and Texas A&M.
Sumner High is headed to the Hall of Fame
The Sumner High football program, along with legendary head coach Lawrence Walls, will be inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held on Monday, November 11 at Liuna Event Center. Under the leadership of coach Walls, the Bulldogs were one of the top programs in the state of Missouri. Walls led Sumner to 20 Public High League championships, nine Show-Me Bowl appearances and four state championships in 1974, 1982, 1990 and 1991. Congratulations to coach Walls, along with all of the former players and coaches who helped make the Bulldogs a dynasty in the Show-Me State.
Top Individual performers from last weekend’s postseason openers
Senior running back Gideon Niboh of Francis Howell scored four touchdowns passes in the Vikings 44-0 victory over Francis Howell Central.
Cameron Moore of Affton rushed for 214 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 55-20 victory over Soldan.
Devin Willis of Mascoutah rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians’ 40-28 victory over Carbondale.
Cam’Ron McCoy of St. Mary’s threw five touchdown passes in the Dragons’ 46-0 victory over Riverview Gardens.
Kalin Black of Christian-O’Fallon had five receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-22 victory over North Callaway.
Chris Kreh of Marquette rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs 42-9 victory over Kickapoo.
Chevalier Brenson of CBC had eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Cadets’ 27-14 victory over SLUH.
Missouri District Semifinals Schedule
All Games are on Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Class 6
District 1
CBC at DeSmet
Hazelwood Central at Francis Howell
District 2
Blue Springs at Fort Zumwalt West
Blue Springs South at Troy
District 3
Kirkwood at Joplin
Lindbergh at Marquette
Class 5
District 1
Seckman at Jackson
Poplar Bluff at Fox
District 2
Oakville at Eureka
Vianney at Mehlville
District 3
Webster Groves at Chaminade
McCluer North at Parkway West
District 4
Smith Cotton at Fort Zumwalt North
Francis Howell North at Battle
Class 4
District 1
Festus at Farmington
Hillsboro at Cape Central
District 2
Hazelwood East at McCluer, Saturday, 1 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Affton
District 3
Westminster at Ladue
MICDS at Summit
District 4
Kirksville at Liberty
St. Dominic at Hannibal
Class 3
District 2
Sullivan at Roosevelt, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Borgia at St. Clair
District 3
University City at Trinity
John Burroughs at Priory, Saturday, 1 p.m.
District 4
Mexico at St. Charles West
Moberly at Lutheran-St. Charles
Class 2
District 2
Cuba at Lutheran North
Duchesne vs. Lift for Life at Bayless
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.