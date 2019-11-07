Antonio Johnson

Congratulations to senior standouts Jordan Johnson of DeSmet and Antonio Doyle of Lutheran North on being selected to the U.S. Army All-American Game, which will be held on January 4 in San Antonio, Texas.

The two players received their All-American game jerseys in special ceremonies at their respective schools last week. Johnson is a five-star wide receiver who has committed to Notre Dame. Doyle is a four-star linebacker who has narrowed his final three choices to Missouri, Illinois and Texas A&M. 

Sumner High is headed to the Hall of Fame

The Sumner High football program, along with legendary head coach Lawrence Walls, will be inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held on Monday, November 11 at Liuna Event Center. Under the leadership of coach Walls, the Bulldogs were one of the top programs in the state of Missouri. Walls led Sumner to 20 Public High League championships, nine Show-Me Bowl appearances and four state championships in 1974, 1982, 1990 and 1991. Congratulations to coach Walls, along with all of the former players and coaches who helped make the Bulldogs a dynasty in the Show-Me State. 

Top Individual performers from last weekend’s postseason openers

Senior running back Gideon Niboh of Francis Howell scored four touchdowns passes in the Vikings 44-0 victory over Francis Howell Central.

Cameron Moore of Affton rushed for 214 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 55-20 victory over Soldan.

Devin Willis of Mascoutah rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians’ 40-28 victory over Carbondale.

Cam’Ron McCoy of St. Mary’s threw five touchdown passes in the Dragons’ 46-0 victory over Riverview Gardens.

Kalin Black of Christian-O’Fallon had five receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-22 victory over North Callaway.

Chris Kreh of Marquette rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs 42-9 victory over Kickapoo.

Chevalier Brenson of CBC had eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Cadets’ 27-14 victory over SLUH. 

Missouri District Semifinals Schedule

All Games are on Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 6

District 1

CBC at DeSmet

Hazelwood Central at Francis Howell

District 2

Blue Springs at Fort Zumwalt West

Blue Springs South at Troy

District 3

Kirkwood at Joplin

Lindbergh at Marquette

Class 5

District 1

Seckman at Jackson

Poplar Bluff at Fox

District 2

Oakville at Eureka

Vianney at Mehlville

District 3

Webster Groves at Chaminade

McCluer North at Parkway West

District 4

Smith Cotton at Fort Zumwalt North

Francis Howell North at Battle

Class 4

District 1

Festus at Farmington

Hillsboro at Cape Central

District 2

Hazelwood East at McCluer, Saturday, 1 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Affton

District 3

Westminster at Ladue

MICDS at Summit

District 4

Kirksville at Liberty

St. Dominic at Hannibal

Class 3

District 2

Sullivan at Roosevelt, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Borgia at St. Clair

District 3

University City at Trinity

John Burroughs at Priory, Saturday, 1 p.m.

District 4

Mexico at St. Charles West

Moberly at Lutheran-St. Charles

Class 2

District 2

Cuba at Lutheran North

Duchesne vs. Lift for Life at Bayless

