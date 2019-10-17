The Webster Groves Statesmen have experienced a big turnaround from last season to this season; and in the middle of this season as well.
The Statesmen endured a tough 0-9 season last year and that it continued into this year with three more losses to open the year. In those first three games, the Statesmen have scored a total of 22 points.
Things have turned around in a hurry for Webster Groves as it has won the past four games while averaging more than 40 points a game in the process. Last Friday night’s 37-35 victory over Lindbergh was the most exciting as the Statesmen scored in the game’s final seconds to take the victory.
Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones has done an excellent job in passing for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns. He passed for 330 yard and three touchdowns against Lindbergh. Senior wide receiver Jacobie Banks has 670 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Banks was huge against Lindbergh with eight catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
The talented pair of Jerquon Conners and Kameron Yancey have scored seven touchdowns each while Kevin Jones has scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner against Lindbergh with six seconds left. The defensive leader is senior end Noah Arinze, an Oklahoma commit, who has a team-high eight sacks.
Prime performers from last week
*Running back Bill Jackson of Cardinal Ritter rushed for 230 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns in the Lions’ victory over St. Francis Borgia.
*Running back Caden Phipps of Lafayette rushed for 173 yards and five touchdowns in the Lancers’ 41-0 victory over Parkway North.
*Quarterback Tyler Macon of East St. Louis passed for 440 yards and four touchdowns in the Flyers’ 52-3 victory over O’Fallon.
*Running back Derrick Baker of Affton rushed for 217 yards on 27 carries in the Cougars’ 36-26 victory over Gateway STEM.
*Quarterback Cairo Payne of Fort Zumwalt North had 301 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Panthers victory over Fort Zumwalt East.
*CBC’s West is headed to Kent State
Standout defensive end Mike West of CBC has given a verbal commitment to Kent State earlier this week. The 6’5,” 220-pound West is one of the veteran holdovers from last year’s Class 6 state championship defense. So far this season, West has a team-high six quarterback sacks to lead the Cadets.
Earl’s Pick Game of the Week
McCluer North (6-1) at Hazelwood West (6-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. – This afternoon battle is for the leadership of the Suburban XII North conference. McCluer North continued its great turnaround with a 36-0 victory at Oakville last Friday night. The Stars feature two major weapons on offense in senior Travon Springfield and junior Angelo Butts. Springfield has rushed for 903 yards and 16 touchdowns while Butts has 681 total yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hazelwood West is coming off a 14-10 road victory at Northwest-Cedar Hill last Friday. The Wildcats have a talented quarterback in senior Darius Cooper, who has passed for 905 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 605 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Joseph Fuller and wide receiver Jack Douglas have scored four touchdowns each while senior Traveon Williams anchors the line play on both sides.
On tap this Weekend
Marquette (7-0) at Eureka (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Francis Howell (6-1) at Holt (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
CBC (6-1) at Rockhurst (4-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles (6-1) at St. Clair (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran North (6-1) at Farmington (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Cape Girardeau Central (5-2) at DeSmet (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Bethalto (5-2) at Triad (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
SLUH (3-4) at Trinity (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
