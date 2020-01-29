The NHL All-Star Game weekend brought many of the world’s greatest hockey players to St. Louis for skills competitions and a very entertaining game – and two black players showcased their outstanding talent.
Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair netted three goals for a coveted All-Star Game hat trick in the night’s first semifinal game between the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions. After winning 9-5, the Atlantic would lose to the Pacific Division in the evening’s championship game, but Duclair added a pair of assists in the 5-4 loss.
“I just wanted to show what I can do,” a smiling Duclair told the Sporting News following the evening’s festivities.
“When you're playing with the best players in the world, you're going to make some plays, obviously, so it's really nice to see for sure.”
Duclair, a native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec, said his father took him skating when he was about 5 years old – and he enjoyed it so much he refused to leave the ice.
Aware that he still turns heads as a player of color in the NHL, Duclair said his favorite player during his youth and minor league career was future Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.
Iginla is among the players of color featured in the NHL Black Hockey History mobile museum, which was in St. Louis last weekend. Duclair called his Saturday tour “awesome.”
“It helps grow the game for sure and even for myself, I didn't really know a bunch of these guys until today. So, we're all learning together ... I do see an improvement in the diversity in the game so it's really nice to see,” he said.
Duclair also competed in the NHL Fastest Skater contest, finishing sixth among eight skaters.
Duclair, who kept an online diary during the weekend, wrote “I was thinking, ‘Just go as fast as you can, try not to fall, try not to embarrass yourself. Just have fun with it.’
“It was kind of tough because we didn't really have a warmup. Just go right in there. I honestly had zero practice.
“As for being here in St. Louis, I'm just soaking it all in every day. I don't think I've wiped my smile off my face since I landed here. It's obviously a world-class event. We're getting treated like I've never been treated before, honestly.”
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, another black player, was on the Metro team that Duclair helped eliminate. Jones scored a goal and added three assists for a four-point evening.
Jones also competed in the NHL Hardest Shot competition, finishing last among sixth players. He was the lone skater whose shot did not reach at least 100 mph (98.8) but his first shot did not register electronically. This put him at a disadvantage, because there was no rest between shots and he was forced to shoot three times.
While several stars, including Washington forward Alex Ovechkin skipped the game, Jones, who missed an All-Star appearance because of injury, said playing with the best players in the world is an honor.
“If I’m healthy, I would like to come here and play, said Jones, who was in his third consecutive All-Star Game.
“I think I owe that to the fans. I’m still at that young stage in my career where I get excited to see all the guys from around the league.”
Jones, an American player born in Arlington, Texas, is one of the NHL’s best 3-on-3 players, which occurs in overtime regular season games and the All-Star Game.
“It’s just so much open ice,” Jones said of playing 3-on-3.
“It helps the creativity, and that’s what fans want to see. They want to see that creativity with the puck, that speed and skill, the whole combination.”
The combination of Duclair and Jones in the NHL All Star Game will certainly help draw black and minority youths to the game of hockey.
“Willie” is worth it
The NHL and St. Louis Blues hosted a screening of the documentary “Willie,” last Friday at the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center. Cardinals broadcaster Mike Claiborne served as MC and attendees included NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, St. Louis Blues owner Tom Stillman and Congressman Lacy Clay.
The film, which moved me to tears near its triumphant conclusion, documents the year in Willie O’Ree’s life leading up to his selection into the Professional Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.
O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player, shares stories of being a black youth and adult playing hockey, the racism his faced and the friends and teammates who supported him throughout his journey.
After he broke the color line on January 18, 1958 with the Boston Bruins, O’Ree says in the movie “every game I heard racial remarks.”
“Players and fans said things like ‘you should be picking cotton; this is a white man’s game.”
O’Ree, 83, said he wanted to be a professional hockey and then reach the NHL since he was 14 and “I was not going to leave because of racism.”
One of the worst incidents was in a game in 1961 when an opposing player hit him in the face with the butt end of his stick, ripping a tear in his face.
“I went to the locker room and got stitched up. I was determined to go back and sit on the bench with my teammates. But the fans were so irate, they could be a danger to me,” he recalled.
While I’m sharing stories of the racial hardships he faced as a pioneer player in the NHL, the movie is more about O’Ree’s love for the game of hockey and his effort to help create more hockey players of color and women players.
O’Ree was struck in the eye by a puck two seasons before his debut with the Bruins. It was witnessed by hundreds of fans and he was hospitalized. What he never told a soul, with the exception of a sister, was that he lost the sight in his right eye.
Other highlights of the film include his thoughts on his trip to Waycross, Georgia, to try out for the Boston Braves organization, how the NHL learned of his whereabouts with help of the FBI when Bettman wanted to offer him a job with the league in 1994 and the nerve-wrecking hours awaiting a call from the Hall of Fame to learn if he had been inducted.
Born one of 13 children in Fredericton, New Brunswick, O’Ree is still working for the NHL and was unable to visit St. Louis as he deals with the flu.
I had the honor of meeting O’Ree at a St. Louis Blues Diversity night, and it remains a highlight of my journalism career. The documentary of his life is a worthy, witty, powerful testament to one man’s resolve to fulfill his dream and share the game he loves so dearly with thousands of youths around the nation.
You’re kidding me, right?
Morris Berger, a graduate of Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and former Missouri football graduate assistant coach who then worked at Texas State and Oklahoma State, was placed on indefinite suspension days after being hired as Grand Valley State offensive coordinator this week. He told a reporter with the student newspaper that Adolph Hitler is one of three historic figures he would like to have dinner with.
“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger said.
“It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”
Following Hitler, Berger listed John K. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus as preferred dinner guests.
The Reid Roundup
Registration is open for the 31st Ted Savage RBI Golf Classic May 7 at Norwood Hills. Hosted by St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, the tournament honors “Savage’s contributions to the organization as a community ambassador until his retirement in 2012.” It supports local MLB Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) initiative and Baseball for Life. A foursome costs $5,000. For registration or sponsorship information, visit cardinals.com/golf, email rbigolf@cardinals.com or call (314) 345-9958 … The Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, where “Willie” was screened, is on the site of a QuikTrip that was burned during the civil unrest after unarmed Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in 2014. It is a few hundred yards from the infamous Ferguson Market … The band Green Day dropped several F-bombs during their Saturday performances at Enterprise Center, some of which made it on to the national telecast during NHL All Star Game festivities. Where is the outcry and hysteria that would accompany this incident if it were black recording artists? ... Former Major League Baseball All-Star outfielder Adam Jones will play in Japan this season. Thousands of fans greeted him at the airport and he had to be escorted through a concourse by several security members.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is @aareid1.
