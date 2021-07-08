Major League Baseball moved its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response to draconian voter restriction laws targeting African Americans passed by the state of Georgia.
"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said.
"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”
An election to determine the respective American and National League All-Star Game starters ended last week. Then, based in part on votes received, the pitchers and reserves were selected.
The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, and just five Black players are representing their respective teams.
Of the 67 All-Star roster spots, only five will be filled by Black players. That comes to about 13.4%.
My first reaction was, ‘that’s ridiculous.’ Then, I remembered that on Opening Day 2021 only 7 percent of MLB players are Black. The All-Star Game rosters almost doubled that. Go figure.
In addition, the National League team will be guided by Black L.A. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
The lone Black player on the National League roster is outfielder Mookie Betts – who plays for Roberts with the Dodgers. There are no Black starters on Roberts’ team.
The American League has four Black players, including two starters.
Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will start for the AL.
Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins were named American League reserves.
Before his injury, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty seemed to be a lock to make the NL roster.
Had he made the team, he would be the lone Black pitcher on either roster. That’s right, there are no Black starting pitchers or relievers participating in the 2021 All-Star Game. Bob Gibson just did a roll under his Omaha, Nebraska tomb stone.
