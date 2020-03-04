Among the many classic lines from the movie “Animal House is “We have a saying at Delta; ‘don’t get mad, get even.’”
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been following that exact strategy since he was not selected as an NBA Eastern Conference All Star.
Beal has posted new career highs in consecutive games, with 53 points on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls and 55 in Monday’s overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
“I’m a winner, so you can throw those 55 out with the last 53,” Beal said after becoming the first player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on consecutive days and lose both games.
In an NBA season that is now totally dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant, Beal became the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Bryant also did it on both nights of a road trip back-to-back in March 2007.
Beal tallied 34 points in a 124-110 win over host Golden State last Sunday and is averaging just under 35 points per game since the disappointment of being left off an All-Star roster.
That effort from Beal was the 18th time this season he has scored at least 25 points – a franchise record. The Wizards have 22 games remaining, meaning that record will certainly be extended barring injury.
At 22-37, the Wizards, amazingly, still have a chance to make the NBA postseason. After going 5-5 in the last 10 games up to Tuesday, Washington sat four games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth, and final, Eastern Conference playoff slot.
“Honestly, I could care less about how I'm playing as long as we're winning,” Beal told the Washington Post after the Sunday win over the Warriors.
“Because my career highs and those good games, what is the record? We're 1-9 when I score 40 or something. That's terrible. I'm not happy about that. I'm not going to sit here and be like, ‘Oh yeah, but I scored 40.’ No, we got to win, and that's what I'm about.”
Wins or not, Beal is sealing his legacy with the Wizards.
His 55-point game is the third-highest in franchise history, behind Gilbert Arenas’ 60 points against the Lakers in 2006 and Earl Monroe’s 56 against the Lakers in 1968.
The 34-point game sent Beal past Jeff Malone for second on the Wizards’ all-time scoring list with 11,264 points. Hall-of-Famer Elvin Hayes holds the record with 15,551 points. This is a mark that Beal could surpass – if he is not traded during the offseason or a future year.
“It’s not about how many points I score. It’s not about how many all-star games I make. It’s not about how many all-NBA teams I make. Because at the end of the day, when I’m gone from here, you guys aren’t going to remember that, nor are you going to care,” Beal told reporters last week.
“I feel like that’s how we feel with Kobe. I feel like the impact that you leave on others and your teammates and everybody around you is what’s most important. So, I think that’s what I take to heart the most and carry that for the rest of my life.”
The Wizards were scheduled to play another back-to-back with games at Sacramento then Portland on March 3-4. By the end of the week, Beal’s epic surge since his snub could push his Wizards into true playoff contention – and gain him true national recognition.
A winning Betz
Carolyn Kindle Betz, a primary owner of the St. Louis expansion MLS franchise, told Sports Illustrated (si.com) that her ownership group’s success came in part from the failed first attempt to land a franchise.
“I think in a very positive way, there were a lot of lessons learned [from the unsuccessful bid],” she said.
“It was, ‘O.K., there was a lot of excitement around this, so maybe we should go figure out why.’ Not being a soccer family, by the way. And it was interesting whether it was sort of anecdotal, just social media, different ways. St. Louis fans really wanted a professional soccer team.”
She was asked if the franchise would be a big spender along the lines of Atlanta, LA Football Club, L.A. Galaxy and Toronto or fiscally conservative like Dallas, New England and Colorado.
“I think we need to bring in a team that has a lot more background and knowledge,” she said.
“So, a sporting director, technical people. And the reason why I say that is because when you're not familiar with the sport and what the fans want, it’s pretty hard to make a decision you feel good about.
“I think once we start having that sporting side develop, and then we sit down with the ownership group and really talk about, you know, what is the philosophy of this team? I think that answer will just sort of organically come to us.”
The franchises’ new stadium will soon be under construction – as signaled by the closing of several highway ramps near the west St. Louis location.
“[To] actually start digging up those ramps was a big deal for our team. But I think it was also a big deal for the city too, because it’s: ‘Hey, St. Louis, we're really doing this.’ So, we look forward to a more intense, more robust groundbreaking. But for right now things are going as planned,” she said.
Last week, the city Board of Aldermen passed two bills giving some tax relief to the ownership groups stadium project.
One approved 25 years of property tax abatement on the value of the new construction, saving the owners about $34.5 million, according to BOA estimates. Another grants a sales tax exemption for materials used to construct the 22,500-seat stadium and related facilities.
For all the St. Louis fans that want the name “Steamers” to come back. Kindle Betz said it’s not going to happen.
“We opened it up on our website and we got over 6,000 names,” she said.
“So really right now it’s just working with MLS, I’m trying to make sure we hone in on the specifics of what names would be truly iconic and unique to St. Louis. Then from there the colors, the crest. We're hoping to be able to unveil all of that in the next couple of months.”
Battle just begun
The St. Louis Battlehawks topped the Seattle Dragons 23-16 last Saturday and now sit atop the XFL East Division halfway through the season. If the season ended today (and it doesn’t), the ‘Hawks would host a semifinal playoff game.
It would be a wild scene.
The Battlehawks drew 29,554 (highest in XFL this season) for the home opener against the New York Guardians. Saturday’s game drew 27,527, (a drop of just more than 2,000 fans), but that has not deterred the team from announcing that seats in the upper bowl of the Dome at America’s Center will be available for the team’s next home game on March 21.
The opponent will be the L.A. Wildcats. While the Wildcats have zero to do with the NFL or L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the game will be a national showcase of how bitter many area football fans remain about the Rams relocation to L.A. I’m sure every seat available will be sold.
St. Louis and Seattle lead the XFL in attendance, by far.
In an article for FORBES this week, St. Louisan and sports economist Patrick Rishe wrote the respective cities, “provide key insights into what markets would be the best candidates for future consideration should the league either expand or replace underperforming markets in the coming years.”
The cost of attending a game is a key factor, according to Rishe.
“Clearly, the St. Louis and Seattle markets have shown the most overall engagement with their respective teams,” he wrote.
“St. Louis football fans have been without professional football since the Rams left for Los Angeles, and the market is showing it certainly can support this brand of football in a highly respectable fashion.
“Seattle has proven itself to be a rabid football community, and alternate entertainment options during this time of year are not as plentiful as they would be in other markets.
“And both markets are tapping into a portion of their local demos who perhaps were/are outpriced by the NFL product.”
The Reid Roundup
Major League Baseball’s website has published a list of 15 Negro League sites it recommends fans and tourists visit. Among them is a plaque dedicated to James “Cool Papa” Bell in his hometown of Starkville, Mississippi. A National Baseball Hall of Fame member and St. Louis Stars superstar from 1922-31, Bell is buried in St. Peter’s Cemetery at 2101 Lucas and Hunt… After finishing 15th in the Daytona 500, black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace finished sixth in Las Vegas last week. It was the fifth top 10 finish in his three-year career… While websites including StubHub and Vivid Seats were offering tickets for more than $100 for the Battlehawks’ home opener, plenty of tickets were available for street purchase from scalpers outside the Dome for far less. The same will likely be true on March 21… The NBA is asking players to refrain from “high fives” in fear of the coronavirus being spread.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is @ aareid1
