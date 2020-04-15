Your love give me such a thrill,
But your love don't pay my bills,
I need money
- A lyric from Barrett Strong's, “Money”
The St. Louis Battehawks were the sensation of the short-lived XFL.
They had the most fans.
They had the most fans watching their games in their home market.
They sold the most team related merchandise.
On Monday, the St. Louis Convention and Visitor’s Commission learned that the XFL owed it more money than any other creditor it now seeks to dodge through its announcement of bankruptcy.
The stunning move came the first business day after the XFL was releasing most of its employees and word leaked out that there would be no 2021 season.
Five games - half a season - were in the record book when the league went on hiatus because of the spreading COVID-19 virus in late March.
Like so many Americans, the XFL learned that a few missed paychecks could lead directly to insolvency. There was no desperate “Hail Mary” from XFL owner Vince McMahon and his Alpha Entertainment.
He punted.
“Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Accordingly, we have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code,” the league announced in a written statement.
“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football.”
McMahon must be so “heartbroken” that he had not spoken publicly about the demise of his beloved XFL 2.0 as of Tuesday. His first version crashed and burned after a single season without a pandemic to blame.
Here’s what he could be saying.
“Sorry, St. Louis CVC. I stiffed you for $1.6 million and threw salt on the festering wound of the NFL dumping you. But hey, I owe anywhere from $10 to $50 million for this debacle. You’re in line with a lot of other suckers.”
“Sorry, Jonathan Hayes, Battlehawks head coach and GM. I stiffed you for $633,333. You worked your behind off to field an exciting, winning team that captured the imagination of thousands of Battlehawks fans. You deserved better. But, look on the bright side. I owe Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoops $1.08 million and Tampa Bay Vipers coach Marc Trestman $777,777. It could be worse for you.”
“Sorry, Battlehawks fans. You can enjoy those shirts, hats and jackets you bought forever. If you purchased a season ticket or tickets for one of the three home games not played, you'll get a refund. It's the best I can do.”
According to bankruptcy documents, the XFL’s five other head coaches are each owed $533,833. Ticketmaster is left holding the bag for $655,148 and MetLife Stadium is out of $368,000
And so much for the McMahon promise that his successful WWE had nothing to do with the XFL. Through the bankruptcy filing, it has been learned that WWE owned 23.5 percent of the Class B stock in the XFL and McMahon owned 76.5 percent. McMahon also owned 100 percent of the XFL's Class A stock, which usually comes with more voting control than Class B.
No question McMahon faces the largest personal loss - depending on the bankruptcy settlement. But it’s now a fact that he stood at a podium and lied about his “partners” and no business ties between the XFL and WWE. It seems to work for his friend the POTUS, but this fib blew up in his bankrupt league’s face.
As I've written several times, the XFL hopefully taught the NFL a lesson in diversity. It did not shy away from hiring black head coaches, general managers and team presidents. The XFL owned the teams, thus hiring in key positions did not have to be approved by an owner who feared the ridiculous “what ifs” when it comes to minority hiring in professional sports.
Applause should go to former Commissioner Oliver Luck, not McMahon. In fact, the XFL could reportedly be sold following the bankruptcy settlement and maybe Luck will be a major partner in that effort - if it actually happens.
The “kaw-kaws” are now silent. McMahon and the XFL flew the coop, leaving a staggering debt in St. Louis behind and another Strong lyric from “Money.”
Money don’t get everything it’s true
But it won’t get I can’t use
I need money
Cards worth big-time cash
The St. Louis Cardinals are worth an estimated $2.2 billion, seventh in Major League Baseball, according to FORBES.
The New York Yankees top Major League Baseball’s franchises with a value of $5 billion, the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth 3.4 billion and the Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion.
Next are the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion), San Francisco ($3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($2.4 billion), St. Louis and Philadelphia ($2 billion).
The Miami Marlins, whose principal owner Derek Jeter has traded away most of its best players to cut payroll, are MLB's least valued franchise at $980 million The team was valued at $1 billion last year. The other bottom feeders are Kansas City ($1.025 billion), Tampa Bay ($1.05 billion), Cincinnati ($1.075 billion) and Oakland ($1.1 billion).
Racing to get fired
Kyle Larson, who is part Japanese, let the N-word fly during a NASCAR I-Race last weekend when his communication equipment faltered. It led to his firing by Chip Ganassi Racing. We’re not talking just the live-streamed virtual I-Racing events, Larson has lost his ride when, and if, actual racing returns this year.
Almost all of Larson’s sponsors jettisoned him after the incident and Ganassi Racing was forced to dump their up-and-coming driver.
“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” Ganassi said.
“The comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable, especially given the values of our organization. (I)t became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”
Larson was in the final year of his contract with Ganassi and, based on his performance over the past season and four races in 2020, he was going to be a highly sought-after free agent who would command at least $10 million for his services - not including his endorsement contracts.
It’s difficult to believe a man whose grandparents were held in a Japanese internment camp during World War II would be throwing around racial epithets, but it happened.
“I wasn’t raised that way. You know, it’s just an awful thing to say,” Larson said in a video apology released Monday, the day before he was canned.
“I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African-American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable.”
You got that right, Mr. Larson.
The Reid Roundup
Jordan Ta'amu, former Battlehawks quarterback, has to be thanking his lucky stars to now be a member of the world champion Kansas City Chiefs... KMOX radio personality Charlie Brennan was a college classmate of former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck at Boston College. If the XFL, or a league under another title, comes back for a third try and Luck is involved, maybe Brennan can convince him to put the league offices in St. Louis - home of the crazed and disappointed Battlehawks fans... Adding insult to injury, just as XFL owner Vince McMahon was crying poverty and filing for bankruptcy, the state of Florida ruled that his WWE is an “essential business,’ and live, televised wrestling cards began hitting the airwaves this week... Will St. Louis football fans now hate McMahon as much as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke?... Hopefully, former Battlehawks coach Jonathan Hayes will get the money he’'s owed by the XFL and get another shot coaching in the NFL... Former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson was killed in a one-car accident last Sunday near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. He was quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” Find him on Twitter at @aareid1.
