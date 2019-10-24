Let’s drop the instant revisionist history that former Cardinal Ritter football head coach Brandon Gregory is some kind of “tragic hero.”
Let’s toss the “it goes on all the time,” and “the punishment doesn’t fit the crime” explanations into the nearest garbage can.
Let’s agree that the decision to fire Gregory and his coaching staff has nothing to do with race – and I know that will be difficult for many.
Let’s accept that the messenger is not the villain. St. Louis Post-Dispatch high school sports reporter David Kvidahl is not the devil. He’s a guy who did his job, and did it well.
Let’s quit feeling sorry for Bill Jackson. He’s not a victim of anyone’s deceitful plan, but his own. If he said, “Hey coach, I’m not doing it,” he and Cardinal Ritter would not be living this prep athletics nightmare.
Let’s not ignore that longtime Cardinal Ritter athletic director, former head basketball coach and member of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, Preston Thomas, just happened to retire during one of his school’s darkest hours.
For a quick refresher, Jackson was ejected from the state championship game last year against Trinity. The pregame featured lots of on-the-field woofin’ and histrionics.
As a result of being thrown out, by rule, Jackson was ineligible for Ritter’s first game of the season at Nazarene of Chicago. The schools were nationally ranked.
Well, Jackson played. Had it not been for Kvidahl, the con might have gone undiscovered. But Jackson’s forearm tattoo was a giveaway. As a result, Gregory gave away his job and his team and school’s honor.
According to Gregory, the lying and the cheating had nothing to with the winning.
“Not to go too far into it, it really didn’t have anything to do with winning — it really had something to do with the kid. It wasn’t about my ego and me winning. It was about the kid. That’s about as much as I can say about that.” Gregory told P-D columnist Ben Hochman.
When in doubt – or a crap load of trouble – say “it’s about the kid(s).”
“It’s been a hard, emotional time, up and down,” he said.
“The biggest concern I have is for those kids. The seniors that didn’t get a Senior Night. I’m apologetic and you realize how many people this has hurt. You’re remorseful, you’re regretful and you’re sorry. I’m sorry.”
Give it a rest, partner. I’m not buying it. The only thing you’re sorry about is getting busted.
Gregory said it was his decision, and his decision alone. Any coach or player could have stepped up blew a ref’s whistle. No one gets a pass, here.
This is where Thomas comes into the picture. What did he know? When did he know it? I have trouble believing he knew nothing of this masquerade – especially if he was at the game.
Tamiko Armstead, Cardinal Ritter president, announced the team would forfeit seven games and suspend its season. It’s right and it’s proper.
“The priority right now for Ms. Armstead is to walk through this difficult time with the community and students,” Peter Frangie, executive director of communications for the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said in a written statement.
Hopefully, students and players have learned a great lesson.
As for the community – the black community that I am a proud member of – stop defending and deflecting this sorry episode. This would be bad, regardless of race. But we have to own it and make sure it never happens again.
BattleHawks fly Feb. 8
Less than a week after Super Bowl VIII, the XFL will kick off its 2020 season on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The eight-team league features two four-team divisions (East and West). The St. Louis BattleHawks are in the XFL East, along with the Washington D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians and Tampa Bay Vipers.
The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons comprise the XFL West.
St. Louis opens at Dallas at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 on ESPN. The team stays on the road in week two with a trip to Houston on Sunday, Feb. 16 for a 5 p.m. kickoff (FoxSports 1).
The BattleHawks’ home opener at the Dome at America’s Center is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 against New York. (ESPN). The team’s first Saturday contest is Feb. 29 (Leap Year Day) and features a showdown with visiting Seattle at 4 p.m. (FOX).
The remainder of the schedule:
BattleHawks at Washington, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8 (FS1)
BattleHawks at Tampa, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 (FS2)
Los Angeles at BattleHawks, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21 (FOX)
BattleHawks at New York, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28 (FOX)
Tampa Bay at BattleHawks, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 5 (ESPN)
Washington at BattleHawks, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12 (ABC)
The top two teams in each division will play for the right to advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26 on ESPN.
The East Final is 2 p.m., Saturday, April 18 on FOX and the West Final is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 on ESPN). The first-place team in each division will host its respective division final.
Mizzou is KU’s shiny object
After years (seven of them) of shunning a basketball game against the Missouri Tigers, KU has agreed to play for six consecutive years, beginning in December 2020.
This is a big-time favor from coach Bill Self to coach Cuonzo Martin at Mizzou. The Tigers’ program is showing signs of progress, but remains a bit away from being a perennial Top 25 team. The game will help Martin build lacking enthusiasm in his team and assist with recruiting.
Missouri was so proud to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC after the 2012 season. Its coaches, players and administrators taunted its former conference mates.
But that’s cool. Mizzou thought it would be a basketball power in the lackluster SEC. It hasn’t happened. Too bad for that program.
So why now, coach Self and Athletic Director Jeff Long?
KU is facing stiff sanctions for its recruiting falderal involving Adidas, and there is a good chance the NCAA can make its allegations (and punishments) stick.
Announcing the re-start of games with Missouri is aimed at getting the fan base thinking of something else other than Self’s actions and the stink that is following the program.
It smacks of the White House. KU made Mizzou the shiny object. Nothing to see over there, folks. Let’s talk about playing Missouri.
The Reid Roundup
Until dismissed Roosevelt head football coach Trey Porter discusses his termination and why it went down, I’m going to reserve judgement. If, like reported and I have been told, it involves his staying in contact with players and students via social media, something is amiss. SLPS does not have to share information because it’s a personnel matter. I’m sure Porter’s attorney will have something to say … Whatever the deal, Porter showed class by supporting his players in the stands when it defended its PHL title by beating Miller Career Academy last Thursday … Missouri lost to Vanderbilt and immediately surrendered its place in the college football AP Top 25. The crazy thing is that the Tigers can still win the SEC East and play in the SEC Championship game … The NBA season opened Tuesday night, and Commissioner Adam Silver is happy the word “China,” is on the backburner for a while … Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards opens the season with a two-year, $72 million contract extension. He told Jabari Young of CNBC that his rash spending days are over and he’s saving money. “All the jewelry, all the cars; that (stuff) gets old.”… In the annual survey of NBA GMs, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished tied for second with Memphis Grizzlies’ forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the “Most Likely to Have a Breakout Season category. Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox was first … Speaking of SacTown, the MLS awarded it an expansion franchise this week. The franchise will join St. Louis as the newbies in 2022 … Every time Houston Astros President of Baseball Operations Jeff Luhnow does an interview, he throws off a vibe saying, “How you like me now, St. Louis?”
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” Find him on Twitter @aareid1.
