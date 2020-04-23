One of the first casualties of the delayed Major League Baseball season was the annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day.
Major League owners, under threat of punishment, allowed Robinson to play on April 15, 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He went on to become a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable names in the history of baseball in America.
Since 2009, all players wear the No. 42 on April 15 and home teams - usually - have some type of recognition ceremony. I’m not a real fan of these events because most of them aren’t sincere. Especially when a team has no black players and the manager isn’t African American.
Seventy-three years after Robinson played his first game, just 7.7 percent of MLB players are black. This is down almost 10 percent from 1990.
There are 30 MLB franchises and just two have a black manager.
Dusty Baker was hired by the Houston Astros in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal. Dave Roberts, one of the prime victims of the Astros’ unsavory behavior, is manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After more than 50 years in baseball, Baker said he's tired of talking and wants more action and results.
“It’s frustrating because we’ve talked about it forever … but it seems like the numbers are dwindling instead of increasing,” Baker said in an Associated Press story on April 15.
“Hopefully in this decade and the next decade there will be more guys that get a chance. All they need is a chance. A lot of guys have been bypassed and overlooked.”
Baker called Robinson, “a man that made it possible for me to not only play but manage and gave us all a great sense of pride about being a black American.”
Roberts said he would spend part of April 15 “continuing to educate my son, my daughter about Jackie.”
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, the reigning American League batting champion, has rap music blaring as he strides to the plate for each at-bat during home games. He drew the ire of out-of-touch players, managers, fans and – very importantly – some media members for his flamboyant bat flips after he connected on some home runs last season.
He’s black and he’s proud. He also honored the memory of Robinson last week.
He participated on a video call with students enrolled in the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program. He said, as a black player, it’s his responsibility to increase the number of black youths involved in baseball.
“There’s not really many black kids in the league,” the 26-year-old star told the Chicago Tribune.
“So, who’s going to motivate these kids? Who’s going to inspire them? That’s something I take pride in. I definitely always look forward to wearing No. 42.”
According to its website, ACE “provides resources and hope to more than 100 inner city youths each year who otherwise would not be able to keep up with the travel team culture that has permeated today's youth baseball.” It also creates educational opportunities “and avenues to further pursue a career in collegiate or professional sports.”
When the season, hopefully, begins later this summer, will Anderson get to wear No. 42? Will MLB celebrate Jackie Robinson Day?
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer wonders about that too – and he asked MLB via Twitter.
“Dear @MLB, If/when the season starts back can we have a day where we all wear number 42? It’s my fav alternate jersey of the year. Pretty please,” Archer tweeted. His team made several donations in support of Jackie Robinson Day.
Other players and teams joined online recognitions.
The Jackie Robinson Foundation used the occasion to launch a virtual learning hub. Its content addresses different parts of Robinson's life and legacy. It includes former MLB players CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds, reading excerpts of Robinson's daughter Sharon’s book, Jackie Robinson: American Hero.
Reynolds played most of his career with the Seattle Mariners, and his former team’s nine black players are the most on any 25-man roster in Major League Baseball.
The Mariners hosted an online discussion led by Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims, who is black, that included second basemen Dee Gordon and Shed Long, outfielder Mallex Smith, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City and Reynolds.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin read My Little Golden Book about Jackie Robinson on the team’s digital kids’ corner. Martin's grandfather, Walter “Bancy” Thomas, played with Robinson in 1945 with the Kansas City Monarchs.
The reigning world champion Washington Nationals posted a video on Twitter including highlights of Robinson and photos of some players and staff members and their families wearing shirts featuring Robinson’s No. 42.
Nationals manager Mike Rizzo, who replaced Baker after he was fired following a postseason appearance in 2018, calls Jackie Robinson Day, “one of the biggest days of the Major League calendar – and the calendar in general.”
“He’s one of the most important people in American society, not only sports. Although we won’t be playing any games (on April 15), we certainly will stop and remember what he’s meant to the game of baseball and to the fabric of America.”
A site to behold
The St. Louis Cardinals weren’t scheduled to play at home on Jackie Robinson Day, but the franchise would have been part of one of MLB's largest celebrations. Had the game that night taken place, it would have been against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Robinson, of course, played for the Brooklyn Dodgers before the team headed west to L.A.
The Cardinals posted an informative story written by Anne Rogers, who covers the St. Louis Cardinals for mlb.com, on April 14 that details the history of ballparks used by St. Louis Negro League teams from the 1920s to the late 1940s.
Her tour begins at the Harris-Stowe State University baseball diamond, where a plaque reads, “Negro National League Baseball played here A baseball park built for the Negro National League St. Louis Stars stood on these grounds.”
It also states that it was the first professional ballpark in America owned exclusively by African Americans.
Ray Doswell, curator of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, told Rogers ownership of the ballpark “allowed the Stars to play more games in St. Louis instead of traveling to other cities, and in turn, that helped local businesses there.”
A trolley car building’s wall also served as the left-field wall and was just 270 feet from home plate. That wall was 35-feet high. Fenway Park's famed “Green Monster” in left field is 37-feet tall.
“(I)t’s still one of the few 1920 Negro League parks that’s still being played on, the actual diamond,” Kevin Johnson, co-founder of Seamheads.com and co-chairman of the SABR ballparks committee, said.
“There were never any other buildings built on the site except for community centers there. And then eventually, over time, it became a baseball field again. Most of the other parks from that time, now there’s buildings or apartments or whatever over them.
“But not there in St. Louis. It’s back to being a diamond again.”
To read Rogers' article, visit www.stlcardinals.com and click the “news” category at the top of the website.
Last days of Negro Leagues
The countdown to the end of various Negro Leagues in America didn’t begin on April 15, 1947. The clock had been ticking, but time did speed up.
Before taking the diamond for the Brooklyn Dodgers on that date, Jackie Robinson was a Kansas City Monarch. He was a four-sport star at UCLA, a college graduate and a member of the prestigious Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
This mattered little to his teammates who saw him “just another guy,” Kendrick said.
“They didn’t think he was anything special … but they knew he was different than they were, and he was. He was an L.A. guy.”
He was also a guy that hated Jim Crow laws and segregation in America.
“Jackie was so different from his teammates,” Kendrick told mlb.com writer Bill Ladson. “He was trying to send a message to his teammates: ‘We don’t have to take things that we don’t necessarily have to take.’”
Robinson won the 1947 National League Rookie of the Year Award and was named Most Valuable Player in 1949. By then, several other black players were playing for MLB teams. Larry Doby, who played for the Cleveland Indians, began his career in 1947, as well.
With its best players headed to the Majors, Negro Leagues paid a cost in last talent, fans and revenues.
“Robinson’s success in the big leagues was a tremendous sign of progress, but...there is always a cost for progress,” Kendrick said.
“Black businesses paid a dear cost. There was an entire workforce that ended up losing their jobs. Black businesses played a dear cost because of the demise of the Negro Leagues.”
The Reid Roundup
The St. Louis Blues are taking a winning shot for the community by sponsoring a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Raffle tickets can be purchased until 8 p.m., Saturday (April 25) at www.stlouisblues.com/5050. The Urban League will use the raised funds for its ongoing effort to distribute food and toiletries to families in need… St. Louis natives Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have raised $290,000 for St. Louis Area Foodbank and Feeding America. They also will donate 1,000 Imo’s pizzas to hospital workers in the city… Beal and Tatum also discussed two five-star basketball recruits skipping college and earning $500,000 in the NBA G-League. Tatum said he still probably went to Duke for a year. Beal responded: “So Duke gave you $600K?” Tatum: “Hey, Duke might be the only stand-up school in the country.” Beal: “Listen man, I was born, but I wasn’t born yesterday.”… Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has sued owner Vince McMahon in federal court, citing wrongful termination. According to the complaint, Luck received a termination letter on April 9 – a day before McMahon laid off most of the XFL staff and three days before the league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy… Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was spotted working out in a closed Tampa park on Monday and was told he had to leave… Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, reigning NFL MVP, will be on the cover of Madden 21. He says he’s not worried about the “Madden Curse.” While he did suffer a sprained ankle and dislocated kneecap last season, Madden 20’s cover player was quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs, which Jackson pointed out.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” Find him on Twitter at @aareid1.
