North Carolina A&T coach Sam Washington is the antithesis of today’s young offensive-minded head coaches being hired to lead college and NFL football teams.
He’s middle-aged, a defensive stalwart and a former defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers under the late Chuck Noll. He’s a no-nonsense guy and his team means business.
The second-year head coach is now 2-0 in the Celebration Bowl, the annual bowl game in Atlanta that features the respective Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions.
Last Saturday’s contest gave Alcorn State a chance to avenge Celebration Bowl losses to A&T in 2015 and 2018 contests. Once again, they fell short.
In a wild game that included a seven-touchdown third quarter, A&T prevailed 64-44 before more than 32,000 raucous fans.
A&T has played in four of the last five Celebration Bowls. You would think the Aggies would tire of this game and trip to Atlanta, but Washington nor the Aggies’ fan base are buying that.
“We’ll never have a team like that,” Washington said during a Friday press conference before the game.
“I can tell you. That’ll never happen.”
What did happen before a national TV audience on ABC (Channel 30) was a treat for viewers – and, based on last year’s ratings, there were lots of them.
QB Kylil Carter was named the game’s MVP after tossing six touchdown passes with no interceptions and adding 96 yards rushing.
Aggies running back Jah-Maine Martin gained 110 yards, and his two touchdowns included a 75-yard scamper that opened the third quarter.
Carter’s main target was wide receiver Korey Banks, who also registered two touchdowns and 122 receiving yards.
Washington said his team “won the third quarter,” by scoring four touchdowns compared to three for Alcorn.
“It’s people. And it’s players. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.
A special game
The Celebration Bowl is John Grant’s baby.
It is owned by ESPN, but Grant, the game’s executive director and Atlanta civic leader makes sure its importance to Atlanta, the competing schools and college football never wanes.
“As we communicate to not only the city but also the officials of the state, there are only two Division I HBCU conferences,” Grant said in a November interview.
“There are only two. So, this game can't be duplicated. It is an asset. There can only be one, and we now have it.”
The game, which comes early in the college bowl season, has caught on with fans – most of which have never been on an HBCU campus let alone seen a football game between HBCU schools.
According to the Football Foundation, the 2018 Celebration Bowl had a better TV rating than 13 of the FBS 39 bowl games. Its mark was nearly equal to five other games including Auburn vs. Purdue and Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech.
Saturday’s announced attendance of 32,968 – the game’s second-highest to date – will surpass many other early bowls.
As a HBCU coach before taking the helm at A&T, Washington favored participating in the FCS playoffs. He quickly changed his mind in favor of a Celebration Bowl visit.
“When you go to the playoffs, you lose money,” Washington told the Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record last week.
“That’s the reality. We’d have to get to the quarterfinals just to break even.”
In 2016, the Aggies lost to Richmond 39-10 in the first round of the FCS playoffs and, after travel and lodging expenses, came out in the red.
Washington has not lost his zeal to compete with the best FCS teams in the nation. The Aggies will play FCS power North Dakota State next year. The Bison have won seven of the last eight FCS national titles and are a favorite to win the 2019 title.
Top grade exposure
Todd Simmons, A&T associate vice chancellor for university relations, told the Observer the Celebration Bowl shines a light on the school’s outstanding academic achievements.
“Anytime you get national exposure for the brand, it increases the interest of folks who want to affiliate with that university, either as students or supporters,” Simmons said.
“As we’ve gone to the bowl multiple times, we’ve set records in applications and enrollment and continue to grow as the nation’s largest African American university. It puts us on national television and drives viewers to our websites. It helps all our departments and our research.”
Back on the football side, Alcorn coach and former star quarterback Fred McNair calls the game, “top-of-the-line from every angle.”
“Just playing in the Celebration Bowl (for the third time in five years) gives us an edge on some SWAC teams in terms of recruiting. It's been good for us, man.”
Grant said, “There isn't a (SWAC or MEAC) coach or an athletic director or a university president or chancellor who doesn't say, ‘Our goal is to get to Atlanta.’”
See what you missed
In 2017, the Chicago Bears’ front office was so determined to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky that GM Ryan Pace offered the San Francisco 49ers draft picks Nos. 3, 67 and 111 picks, as well as Chicago's third-round pick in the 2018 to move up to No. 2 in the NFL draft.
He reportedly didn’t bother to even interview either Clemson’s Deshaun Watson or Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had spotted the gem of the draft in Mahomes and maneuvered to get him in that same draft at No. 10 – much lower than Trubisky and for far less a price.
Bears fans have been irate with their team’s shortsightedness as Trubisky continues to struggle while Mahomes and Jackson have shined.
Mahomes, the NFL 2018 MVP, showcased his talent on Sunday night in Chicago and led the Chiefs to a 26-3 win over the Beats before a sold-out Soldier Field and national TV audience.
Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 15-play, 82-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game, capping the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run on third-and-5.
He finished 22 for 33, 251 yards with two TD passes and the rushing TD.
After Mahomes’ first touchdown pass, he ran to the sideline while counting to 10 on his fingers. It was a reminder to the Bears where he went in the draft compared to Trubisky.
Asked about it after the game, Mahomes said, “I was just out there having fun. I was just trying to enjoy it. I play with emotion. I like to go out there and have fun with my teammates.”
He said the celebration was not planned – but he was aware of the history of that 2017 draft.
“Anyone that goes about it as a competitor wants to be the first guy, but you know that there’s a process to it,” he said.
“Not everyone’s gonna be picked first. I ended up in a great situation in Kansas City, a situation where I wanted to be and an organization that took me and made me the best player that I could be at this time. I’m just excited that I’m here now.”
Matt Nagy was in his final season as Reid’s offensive coordinator during the 2017 season when Mahomes started only one game late in the season. Alex Smith was the team’s starter before he was traded to Washington and Mahomes assumed the starting role.
Nagy was named Bears head coach in January 2018 – and inherited Trubisky.
“Trubisky was forgettable once again Sunday night after completing 18-of-34 passes for 157 yards (and no touchdowns),” wrote Bryan Perez of NBC Sports Chicago.
“For general manager Ryan Pace, it was an outcome he never could've imagined. He graded the inexperienced yet physically gifted North Carolina product as the best passer in the class, ranking him over Mahomes and Watson. Through their first three seasons in the NFL, it's become obvious that it was a terrible decision.”
The Reid Roundup
Dexter Fowler was named to the Chicago Cubs All-Decade team this week as leadoff batter. Since leaving for St. Louis following the 2016 season, the Cubs have used 17 different leadoff batters… A nice 63-56 win for Missouri over Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game last Saturday in St. Louis. Cuonzo Martin’s team was never really threatened… Also a nice win for Travis Ford and Saint Louis University over Kansas State 66-63 in Kansas City… New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas set a new single-season reception record (144) in his team’s 38-28 victory at Tennessee on Sunday… While it is totally unnecessary because his team has earned home field advantage throughout the playoffs, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully coach John Harbaugh gives him a hard no… HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is @aareid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.