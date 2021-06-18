It is one thing to roll your ankle or pull a muscle during an NBA Playoff series and miss multiple games.
It is another to find yourself in the NBA COVID protocol.
You either returned a confirmed positive test or have been in close contact with an infected person. Forget practicing or playing, you are in isolation or quarantined until cleared by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Importantly, this most likely means that you have not been vaccinated. In fact, the odds are astronomically high that you are not vaccinated.
Nice job, Chris Paul.
The Phoenix Suns guard officially went on the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday. Of the 164 players tested since June 9, "one new player has returned a confirmed positive test," according to the Players Association.
I guess we know who it is.
The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference semifinal series. Paul’s team awaits the winner of the L.A. Clippers-Utah Stars match. With the Clippers winning on the road on Wednesday night, the series could end Friday in L.A.
Paul would most likely not be cleared for 10 days, meaning that he is almost certain to miss at least one conference final game.
Paul has been invaluable in the postseason, averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 10 playoff games. He is four wins from the NBA Finals.
But his personal quest is on hold because he refuses to be vaccinated.
I wonder what his teammates think. If I were one, he would know.
Paul is featured in State Farm commercials. “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.
For Paul, and all that do not have common sense or are finding some other weak excuse for not being vaccinated, remember this:
Like a bad neighbor, COVID is there.
