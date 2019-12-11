Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday during his introductory press conference in Columbia, “Our purpose is to win, make no mistake about it, but to win the right way.”
His whirlwind romance with Mizzou and sudden betrothal left him a bit confused, though.
“Our stated goal — is to win the Sun Belt,” he boldly stated.
Great thought, but he’s now an SEC coach after abandoning Appalachian State.
He starts his first day on the job knowing several key recruits are headed elsewhere or might back out of commitments because of Barry Odom’s firing.
It starts after Missouri’s board of trustees publicly shamed Athletic Director Jim Sterk into dismissing his inaugural slate of coaching candidates and pursuing a higher profile and higher price tag.
Yet, his tenure begins with many fans unhappy with his hiring and some fans predict yet another coach will be taking over in four years.
It starts with an upcoming season in which recruiting opportunities and scholarships are restricted thanks to NCAA sanctions. They include a 7-week ban on communications with recruits, a 12.5 percent reduction in official visits and a 5 percent reduction in scholarships.
Let’s start, though, with his departure from Appalachian State.
Following his team’s 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sen Belt Conference championship game last Saturday, Drinkwitz was asked about reports of his taking another job and leaving his squad with an interim coach for its New Orleans Bowl battle against Louisiana.
“I hate to make this comparison, but the president of the United States always says ‘fake news’ and you don’t believe about it until you start seeing it about yourself,” Drinkwitz said.
“There’s a lot of fake news and rumors and stuff going on out there. Our focus this week was being 1-0. My family and I love it here. We’re very excited about what we’re doing here at App State.”
USA TODAY reported on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his team’s win, that members of the Missouri board of curators were finalizing his contract as Missouri coach.
It turns out the news was far from fake. Missouri’s new coach lied about his new job and had the president’s back all in a few sentences.
I wonder how that will play in the St, Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas when it comes to recruiting.
Starting from behind
Regardless of what you thought of his coaching, Odom was finally busting through a wall of resistance and attracting St. Louis area talent to Missouri. The trust is broken.
Jalen St. Johns, a four-star offensive lineman from Trinity High School, has decommitted from Missouri. There is a possibility that another stellar recruit from St. Louis could soon join him.
Jay Maclin, the cousin for former Missouri great Jeremy Maclin, isn’t commenting on his situation. However, he retweeted a comment from his older cousin and former standout NFL player that reads “[I] don’t agree with this at all,” in response to Odom’s ouster.
The younger Maclin later followed up sternly, saying “Not answering any questions.”
It took just a few hours for three-star defensive end Robert Wooten of Stafford, Texas to let the world now how he feels.
“Due to coaching changes, I’ll be decommitting from Mizzou,” Wooten said on Twitter.
“I loved coach Odom and everything he was about.”
Three-star running back Elijah Young of Knoxville, Tenn., decommitted, but also said he remains open to playing for Missouri. Four-star receiver Javian “JJ” Hester and three-star guard Kevon Billingsly have announced they are entertaining offers from other schools.
The new coach’s hiring has cost Mizzou at least two very talented players. Now let’s talk about the financial cost.
Hey big spenders
The Missouri Budget Project, which says its mission it to “provide independent, objective research and analysis of state budget and tax issues, recently cited information from Grapevine Data at Illinois State University in regard to Missouri’s higher education spending.
According to the Grapevine data, Missouri ranked 45th in state funding for higher education per capita in 2018, 2017 and 2016. New data on 2019 concludes that Missouri has dropped a spot to No. 46.
Yet, its flagship campus in Columbia has the resources to pay its new coach a salary reportedly near $4 million annually. This coach made $750,000 at his previous university. That’s quite a raise and $1 million more that Odom’s salary.
Mizzou owes $2.85 million to the departed Odom and also must cover Drinkwitz’ $1.7 million buyout at Appalachian.
Drinkwitz will hire his own coaching staff, meaning Missouri is on the hook for the balance of all the contracts of assistant coaches that aren’t retained.
Sterk said revenue generated by the football program – or lack thereof – was a motivation when he announced Odom’s firing. His answer is to spend more money without any guarantee his investment will pay off in more wins and sustained success.
By the way, Drinkwitz’ introductory press conference will be held in the $98 million south end zone renovation at Memorial Stadium, which opened this year.
Celebrate a rematch
SWAC champion Alcorn State has a chance to avenge last year’s 24-22 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl loss to MEAC champion North Carolina A&T when the teams meet for a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 a Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on ABC (Channel 30).
It will be Alcorn’s third trip to the Celebration Bowl, which is known as the HBCU football championship. Two-time Celebration Bowl defending champion N.C. A&T is making its fourth appearance.
After winning its second consecutive SWAC title and fourth in six years with a 39-24 win over Southern University, Alcorn coach Fred McNair praised his players.
“The things that they do over the course of the week, they play hard, they work hard and it pays off,” McNair said.
“I told them, ‘The biggest thing is when you become champions, you become a target’ and what it takes to become champions is hard work and dedication. I think these guys are full of all that, they dedicate themselves to this team, they dedicate themselves to the classroom and they dedicate themselves to doing things the right way.”
N.C A&T coach Sam Washington said “it’s special” winning a third consecutive MEAC title and trip to the Celebration Bowl.
“I know very little champions that three-peat, and I've been in this business for a very long time. It's just something that just doesn't happen, so it's special. We look forward to the opportunity of defending our title.”
The Reid Roundup
HBCU Gameday reported earlier this season that North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin told staff that he planned to move the football team up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) from FCS (Football Championship Subdivision). Appalachian State made the jump in 2014) and other schools making the move include Charlotte (2015), Coastal Carolina (2017), Georgia Southern (2014), Georgia State (2013), Liberty (2017) and Old Dominion (2014) … Drew Lock has been a sensation in his first two games as Denver Broncos starting quarterback. He’s completed 40-of-55 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also tossed a couple on interceptions. On Sunday, he and the Broncos visit Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs … Former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons and former MLBPA President Marvin Miller were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by its Veteran’s Committee. Again, the committee snubbed Dave Parker, one of the greatest black players to wear a Major League uniform … The NFL has an additional black head coach for a few weeks with Perry Fewell guiding the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach. His team responded to the firing of Ron Rivera, the NFL’s only Latino head coach, by getting trounced by 40-20 by Atlanta.
