A Congress that is more about battling against each other than working for the people, has found common ground in the late Cardinals star. With U.S. Rep. William “Lacy” Clay (D-Mo.) a part of the effort that launched in the final week of Black History Month, hopefully Flood will win the needed votes in December when the Hall’s Golden Era Committee selects its new members.
“Curt Flood’s courage, both on and off the field, qualifies him for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Clay said during a press conference introducing the effort with Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo), U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-M.) in attendance.
“When he stood up to the (Major League Baseball) Reserve Clause and demanded to be treated like a man, instead of a piece of property; he was a symbol of determination and uncompromising dignity who stood up against injustice and changed the game forever.”
Flood was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1969, but refused to report because his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals had expired. MLB players at that time could not opt to become free agents and sign with the team of their choice.
With the backing of Marvin Miller, Players Association executive director, Flood’s legal challenge would reach the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972 He would lose by a 5-3 vote, but within three years, free agency had become a part of the baseball business.
By the way, Miller was posthumously elected into the Hall of Fame in January.
The multi-million-dollar contracts that players sign in free agency today can be traced back to Flood’s refusal to accept baseball “slavery,” a term he used in his famous Christmas Eve 1969 letter to then Commissioner Bowie Kuhn.
Clay said Flood “struck a giant blow for freedom,” during the press conference.
Trone recently told William C. Rhoden, the respected sports columnist for the ESPN website “The Undefeated,” that he polled both Democrats and Republicans about Flood’s absence from the Hall of Fame. The responses were favorable.
“We ought to try where we can actually do something together to honor somebody who really paid a price,” Trone said.
“Curt Flood paid a pretty horrible price. He put everything on the line — his whole career, his whole life, he put it all out there on the line.
“It’s been really easy for people to come together and say, ‘You know what? We have to do something about this. Let’s do something decent for a change and speak to who America really is.’”
Wagner said baseball fans throughout Missouri, the nation and world “want to see Curt Flood in Cooperstown in the Hall of Fame, so the timing was right and I am just honored to play a part of this history.”
At a time of racial and social turbulence in the late 1960s, Trone said, “Flood just stepped up and said, ‘Hey, this isn’t right. I’m not a piece of property.’”
“We ought to honor him for that. Maybe I can lend my voice, the bully pulpit of Congress in a bipartisan way.”
Flood’s contribution to the game of baseball is not the lone reason he should be inducted. He was truly an outstanding baseball player whose centerfield excellence helped the Cardinals win three National League Pennants and two World Series.
He also won seven consecutive Gold Gloves, the last of which was not presented to him until 1992. I was there in New York. He signed a Gold Glove baseball for me. It is my prized sports memorabilia possession.
Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa is a member of the Hall of Fame and the Golden Era Committee. I suggest the Clay meet with him personally because La Russa voting yes for Flood’s induction is very far from a sure thing.
Bonds’ death sentence
Another player deserving of Hall of Fame status is Barry Bonds, who starred with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. While his single-season (73) and all-time home run record (762) are tainted by alleged PED use (it was never proven), Bonds’ career stats before his late-career home run binge are deserving of the Hall of Fame.
"I feel like a ghost," Bonds told The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly.
"A ghost in a big empty house, just rattling around. A death sentence. That's what they've given me. My heart, it’s broken. Really broken.”
Rather than facing an annual rejection by Hall of Fame voters, Bonds said he wants them to tell him and the world how they feel.
“(I)f they don’t want me; just say you don’t want me and be done with it ... Just be done with it.”
Bonds said he does not feel welcome throughout MLB and also would like to do more for the Giants than just being a goodwill ambassador that meets with major advertisers and season ticket holders.
Bonds received 60.7 percent of a needed 75 percent of ballots in Hall of Fame voting announced in January. He has just two more chances, and the odds are long that he makes the jump needed to reach the Hall.
Cuonzo’s contract
Missouri enters the SEC Tournament at 15-16 and must win at least two games to secure a season finish above .500. While many fans are ready to move on from coach Cuonzo Martin, the contract he signed when he left Cal for Columbia means he’ll be there for, probably, at least three more seasons.
The original contract, which pays $21 million over seven years, includes a clause that Martin could not be fired without cause for four seasons.
It also states that if the Tigers won 20 games or reach the NCAA Tournament, that date would be pushed back a year. Missouri earned a tournament bid in 2018.
The date that Martin could be terminated without cause is now May 1, 2021. Because of the late date, Martin would probably be back for the 2021-22 season. In addition, the $6 million buyout clause now also runs to the May 1, 2021 date.
My guess is that Martin gets Missouri back together – but he isn’t going anywhere for a while, regardless.
The Reid Roundup
After battling through back surgery during his season at Missouri and beginning his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets long after the season starter, Michael Porter Jr., is averaging 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 47 games. The playoff-bound Nuggets were 47-21 as of Tuesday, first in the Northwest Division and third in the Western Conference … Jontay Porter, Michael’s brother, has reportedly signed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from two knee surgeries. He is expected to be ready when training camp begins in September … Two seasons ago, Hampton University joined the Big South Conference, leaving the MEAC behind. It looked as though NBA prospect Jermaine Marrow and the Pirates were on the way to the NCAA Tournament, but after leading Winthrop throughout the conference tournament title game, they folded against Winthrop … If you’re hosting a fundraising trivia contest, even if its for a great cause, DO NOT auction off all the answers for a round. It takes away from the spirit of the competition.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is @aareid1.
