For the first time since moving back to St. Louis in 1995, it won't be over the river and through the woods to my mom's house for Thanksgiving. Actually, it's a short drive across Kirkwood.
We're playing it COVID-19 safe this year. We'll see where we are at Christmas.
In the meantime, there is so much to be thankful for. Family, friends and faith are in abundance in the Reid's lives.
We are, have been and will be blessed.
I want to share thanks also for a very important guy in my life. Riley, our yellow Labrador retriever.
Riley was a first-round draft pick from the Kansas City area, selected by the Reid family on Nov. 24, 2007.
He traveled across Missouri on that Saturday with the family of breeders that owned him. My wife, Carmen, is a friend of one of their daughters. About two weeks prior, she asked Carmen if our family would like a pure bred AKC Lab. Our daughters were 8 and 6 at the time, so this was, and is, a perfect family dog.
Let's revisit high school biology for a few moments. In the genetics unit, we learned that sometimes the Xx's and Yy's can throw a chromosome curve ball.
The breeders raised chocolate Labs. Rarely, a litter of another color can be born from chocolate parents. Riley is one of those oddities.
There is irony in a darker dog being expected. With no expectation to show or breed yellow Labs, a lighter dog ended up with a Black family.
We met Riley at the Boone Crossing parking lot in Chesterfield. Love at first sight - for a couple of folks who wanted to buy him or one of his siblings on the spot.
We arrived a few minutes later and he officially became our dog. He whizzed on me the first time I picked him up. His way of saying he liked us too, I guess.
After a day of gleeful play with the girls, following his trip that morning, Riley settled down for his first night of sleep in his new home.
Before he joined the girls in their bedroom where his crate awaited, I picked him up and put him on the sofa next to me (covered in towels as he was not totally housebroken). We proceeded to watch a football game.
But this wasn't just any football game. This was No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 4 Missouri in a night game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The night before, No. 1 LSU lost in triple overtime to Arkansas.
The winner would now advance to the Big 12 Championship game in San Antonio a week later and face Oklahoma. The Sooners handed Mizzou its only loss earlier that season with a late comeback. Whoever won this game then beat Oklahoma, they would be No. 1 and play for the national championship.
KU fell behind early but battled back to make it a 6-point game late in the fourth quarter. KU got the ball back, but quarterback Todd Reesing was sacked for a safety and Missouri won 36-28. A photo of Reesing with a clump of grass stuck in his facemask still haunts me.
I was crushed! This proud Jayhawk, who had worked on the equipment staff for the football team when I attended KU, would have been inconsolable for a day or two.
But there was Riley next to me. I just couldn't be sad with this cute puppy next to me. This was the first of thousands of games we have shared. Once he was large enough, he got his first KU dog collar. He also sports Dallas Cowboys collars, as well.
The following Monday at the St. Louis American, COO Kevin Jones had masterminded one of the best practical jokes in joke history.
He had purchased a Missouri shirt for everyone on the staff. And they were wearing them when I walked in. He also had copies of newspaper stories and photos everywhere in the office. I couldn’t escape.
A week later, Riley and I got the last laugh.
Oklahoma would hammer Missouri in the Big 12 Champion game 38-17 on December 1. The Orange Bowl was now the prize that both KU and Mizzou wanted since neither would play in the BCS title game.
Lew Perkins, KU's athletic director, had wired a certified check to the Orange Bowl Committee literally seconds after the Tigers' loss. It covered the purchase of all seats allotted to KU and hotel rooms - should the Jayhawks have the honor of playing in the game.
Money talks. KU got the Orange Bowl. Mizzou was sent to the Cotton Bowl.
Riley took a car ride with me to Schnucks and while he waited in our Volvo station wagon with the girls, I bought 30 Sunkist oranges. I shared one with him.
Everyone, including Kevin, got one the next day.
KU won the Orange Bowl over Virginia Tech, by the way.
Three months later, Riley and I celebrated KU's basketball national championship victory over Memphis in overtime. Throughout the tournament I joined fellow Jayhawk fans at the now-closed SportsZone in Shrewsbury near the city border.
I didn't watch with Riley, but I had recorded the game and we watched it in the early hours of the next day - and about 50 times over the next week.
We're still waiting for the Cowboys to reach the Super Bowl. He'll most likely have to wait until he's 14 for that to happen - probably longer. It has been a great 13 years with my guy. And there will be so many more games to watch.
Thank you, Dr.
I want to thank Dr. Mark Lombardi, president of Maryville University and chair of the NCAA Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity (NCPCD), for reaching out to me to clarify something in my SportsEye published last week.
According to Lombardi, his committee "wholeheartedly endorsed the Russell Rule as a best practice and sent letters to every commissioner in the NCAA advocating it." I incorrectly wrote it took no action.
He said the committee "will work tirelessly" to get the NCAA to adopt it.
In addition, the Great Lakes Valley Conference, of which Maryville is a member, voted unanimously to adopt it.
"Maryville, as an institution, has operated with the same hiring approach as the Russell Rule even before it was created," said Lombardi.
In August, the West Coast Conference adopted the “Bill Russell Rule” which requires member schools to “include a member of a traditionally underrepresented community in the pool of final candidates for every athletic director, senior administrator, head coach and full-time assistant coach position.” Russell is a former San Francisco Don and his alma mater is now a WCC member.
A Vatican visit
The outgoing POTUS can't stand the NBA and its players, but the Pope has high praise for its dedication to social justice.
Pope Francis met with NBA players at the Vatican on Monday, lauding them as “champions" and saying he supported their work on social justice.
NBA players Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver were members of a delegation that met with Pope Francis at The Vatican in Rome on Monday, where he called them "champions."
“You're champions," the pope said.
“But also giving the example of teamwork, you've become a model, giving that good example of teamwork but always remaining humble ... and preserving your own humanity."
“We're here because, frankly, we're inspired by the work that you do globally," Roberts told the pope during the meeting.
Brown told the Pope how he, Korver, and other members of Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out a playoff game against Orlando in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“It was raw and emotional for our team," Brown told the pope.
We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis,” Korver said. “His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward.”
The Reid Roundup
I want to thank the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists for including me on a Regional Conference panel to discuss Black athletes using their respective platforms to speak out and take action in support of ending racism and creating a more just and equal America. Moderated by KSDK’s Ahmad Hicks of KSDK sports, a fellow Kirkwood High School graduate, also taking part were Cardinals broadcaster Mike Claiborne, former NFL player and Hot 104 radio personality Demetrious Johnson and former Missouri Tiger basketball standout Jimmy McKinney… Speaking of McKinney, he is in his first year as head coach of the Kirkwood boy’s basketball team. McKinney was a star at Vashon, won three Missouri state titles and was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball before continuing his career at Missouri. He also played professional basketball in Germany for 10 years. This is his first head coaching position… Iona coach Rick Pitino is pleading with the NCAA to push back the start of its basketball season. More than 20 games have already been postponed or cancelled, including Duke’s game against Gardner-Webb, because of COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo returned to practice Monday after a two-week bout with the virus. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced he had contracted the virus on Monday.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is #aareid1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.