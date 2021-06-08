I have shared this thought here, on radio and television. It is not breaking news.
I contend that a major obstacle between white America and racial understanding with Black Americans is that too many think Black people cannot be as intelligent as whites. Pretty Simple.
Why focus on reducing the leaning gap between white and Black students when Black students still will not do as well as white in school?
Why reform police departments when, regardless of a better education and improved odds of finding success, Black people will still commit most of the crimes?
Why have diverse staffs and inclusion in our free enterprise system when most Black people are not smart enough to do a professional/skilled job?
You think I am exaggerating? Ask the NFL.
The NFL has admitted use of “race norming” as a factor in determining which players deserved a settlement because of concussions. Cognitive test scores were averaged for Black players.
The NFL decided that Black players have less brains to scramble, so the NFL figured out a way to pay them less or turn away claims.
Scopes Monkey Trial stuff, in 2021.
Christopher Seeger, an attorney for former players in the $1 billion concussion settlement said that the compensation program discriminated against Black players because of "race-norming.”
A lawsuit was filed against the practice in August 2020. On June 2, Seeger made his announcement and the NFL followed.
"Everyone agrees race-based norms should be replaced, but no off-the-shelf alternative exists and that's why these experts are working to solve this decades-old issue," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement.
"The replacement norms will be applied prospectively and retrospectively for those players who otherwise would have qualified for an award but for the application of race-based norms."
One of those players is former New Orleans Saint and San Francisco 49ers Toi Cooke – who had a claimed denied.
“So now the NFL and attorney Christopher [Seeger] come out and promise they’re going to eliminate race-based norms, that they’re sorry for the pain this has caused Black former players and their families,” he wrote in a commentary published in the L.A. Times.
“The first thing that comes to mind for me is, somehow Christopher [Seeger] got paid and we didn’t. He didn’t play one down in the NFL, not one practice. He set up a system where he cut out a lot of us, and it’s a terrible system — except for the system for him.
Seeger apologized on ABC’s Nightline, saying “"I was wrong. I didn't have a full appreciation of the scope of the problem.”
"I'm really sorry that anybody, any client of mine in this program has been made to feel that way. That is a big mistake. It was a failure of the system. I'm a part of that. But I'm also a part of getting it fixed."
Cook says he has a way to get it fixed, saying the NFL should “offer a different settlement to the players, call it an offer and a compromise.”
“I think it should be $100,000 for each year that you played in the NFL. It’s a one-time offer and if you agree to that deal, you agree not to sue the NFL for any future dementia or whatever you might suffer.”
The negotiations will continue. But this is a victory for all Black Americans in that the NFL admitted it too does not value or acknowledge Black intelligence – just like too much of White America.
The Reid Roundup
Lewis Hamilton’s blunder on a re-start with two laps left in the Baku Grand Prix on June 6 is inexcusable. Hamilton was second on the grid at the restart. Even if he did not win, he was a cinch to take over the lead for the driver’s championship. Hamilton said he hit the “magic button,” which keeps tires and brakes warm during delays. He thought he turned it off. He believes he accidentally pressed it again to turn it back on before the race resumed. He may have also forgotten to turn off the “brake magic.” He ran off the course and ended up 15th… Floyd Mayweather failed to knockout Logan Paul in their so-called boxing match on June 6. He battered Paul throughout the eight rounds – and embarrassed himself, boxing, sports, pay-per-view and on-and-on… Simone Biles path to St. Louis in two weeks has seen her win yet another title. The 24-year-old Biles won her seventh national women's all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, earning her the most wins by any American woman in history.
