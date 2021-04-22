If not for starter Jack Flaherty, the St. Louis Cardinals’ slow start could be worse.
After Monday’s win over the Washington Nationals, the ace was 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA. His 21.1 innings pitched, and 21 strikeouts led the team.
Flaherty also recorded 503 strikeouts in 80 games, becoming the fastest to 500 in Cardinal history. Lance Lynn needed 101 games and Hall of Famer Bob Gibson reached 500 Ks in his 110th game.
For the moment, he also has silenced attacks for his unabashed support of Black Lives Matter and the pursuit of equality in America. On April 15, Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball, Flaherty shared his thoughts via mlb.com. “We have an opportunity to play baseball because of all the hate you went through to play this game,” Flaherty wrote. “For that I am forever grateful and for that I will never take this game for granted knowing how lucky that I am to be out there.”
Flaherty also put some money behind his words. He joined more than 100 players and managers who donated the equivalent of a one-game salary to the Players Alliance. The Alliance is a not-for-profit organization which promotes Black participation at every level of organized baseball. The Alliance is also joining the Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching the Breaking Barriers Initiative, a scholarship fund that will support student athletes beginning in the 2021 Fall semester. The Alliance will also continue its baseball gear distribution program and mentorship and baseball access programs.
Flaherty is also focused on improving the lives of Black youths in the St. Louis area. He recently surprised the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis with a donation of thousands of books purchased from Black-owned bookstore EyeSeeMe in University City. “I hope these stories and adventures will inspire the next generation, as reading held such an important part of my development,” Flaherty said in a statement. “I am excited to work with both organizations in the future, and it’s an honor to support them all today.”
HBCU’s first combine
The inaugural HBCU football combine was held earlier this month in Birmingham, Ala., creating a new opportunity for players to catch the eye of NFL coaches, scouts and – importantly – agents. The 45 invited players were tested in various events including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, position drills, vertical, 3-cone drill, shuttle, and bench press.
Certainly, the goal of participants is to reach the NFL. The combine could also pave the way to respective professional careers in the Canadian Football League, XFL and Arena Football
