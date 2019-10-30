It took two weeks for Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant to go from a hero to a zero.
Many Missouri fans seem happier that his team has struggled recently, than they were when the team was ranked in the Top 25 and headed for meaningful showdowns with Georgia and Florida.
The heralded transfer from Clemson put up big numbers in the surprising loss to host Wyoming in the season’s opening game, and Bryant continued to be one of the SEC’s leading quarterbacks during a five-game win streak that followed.
But a loss to pitiful Vanderbilt and the Bryant haters began to surface. Last Saturday’s 29-7 road loss to Kentucky totally unleashed them.
Here’s a sampling:
“Perhaps we have to face the reality that this was going to be a rebuilding season before (Kelly) Bryant transferred in, and it looks like it may be anyways because Bryant isn’t quite the spark we expected.”
QBs do make a huge difference as they initiate each play offensively. Bryant's issues are obvious and his ability is quite limited. It's easy to see why Clemson demoted him and let him leave.
I won’t go into the detail that is apparent in his ability, or lack of ability, as it would require too much detail but I don't see him as anywhere close to being a good division one QB.
Bryant has an outstanding 147.2 quarterback rating. Has thrown 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions. He also has a 62.2 completion percentage. Most colleges in America would be glad to have him.
He is, without question, Missouri’s best offensive player.
He doesn’t play offensive line or defense. He isn’t the coach, and he isn’t responsible for the idiotic decisions of Barry Odom and the crackpot play calling of offensive coordinator Derek Dooley.
Fans take losses hard. As usual with Missouri, you get a sense that there is more to the criticism than just doubting Bryant’s ability.
It’s not all about race, but you best believe that it is a factor.
In Dallas, many fans refuse to believe Dak Prescott is an NFL caliber quarterback.
His numbers, just like Bryant’s, say differently. But the idea of a successful black quarterback just is not in some fans’ mindset. Sadly, I think this is true in Mizzou land.
Bowling for Lovie
When Illinois offered head coach Lovie Smith a contract extension last year, I was amongst the surprised. I wrote here that the deal was more about lowering his buyout figure than it was expected success in coming seasons.
Smith has shut me up, and his team is doing the talking now.
The Illini shocked then No. 6 Wisconsin two Saturdays ago and followed that up with an impressive24-6 road win against Purdue.
At 4-4, Smith’s team just needs a home victory over hapless Rutgers on Saturday and a win against visiting Northwestern in the season finale to qualify for a bowl bid.
Illinois lost to Eastern Michigan and an underachieving Nebraska team early in the season. After a blowout loss to Minnesota, Smith preached patience.
His words were drowned out by the calls for his firing.
“With every team, you start off and you want to get better as the season goes along,” Smith said Monday in Champaign.
"Life tells you that you can’t live in the past. We knew we had a second half of football coming up. When you have disappointment early, it’s not the end of the game. I just try to make the comparison in a football game. If you’re behind at the half, what has been decided? Nothing, really.”
It has been 12 years since the Illini won three consecutive Big Ten games. That should change on Saturday. Smith’s team then travels to Michigan State for a winnable game. Up next is Iowa on the road, then the Northwestern game.
Smith is two wins away from a bowl-worthy season. I didn’t see this coming, not by a long shot.
Let the games begin
Last January, I penned an open letter to state Rep. “Chip” Price, extolling him to lead the effort to legalize sports wagering in Missouri. On Jan. 1, Illinois will begin reaping the financial resources from its wise decision to cash in on the multi-billion-dollar industry.
The time is now for Price and other black legislators to back a sports gaming bill – Missouri is far from first, but will be silly to be near the bottom. Although it seems this state relishes in being amongst the bottom feeders.
Granted that it is his job to paint a rosy picture of the sports gaming industry, but Chris Krafcik, managing director for political and regulatory affairs for Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, told a legislative committee last week that Missouri is neglecting up to $289 million in wagers once fully operational.
If there were a 5 percent tax on these wagers, that would be almost $15 million in state revenues – not to mention the increase of local sales taxes from food, beverage and other purchases from sports gambles.
Krafcik didn’t pull these numbers out the sky. The $289 million figure was calculated based on sports betting in states that acted quickly.
Missouri analysts said the state could see just $48 million in sports gaming revenues during debate about a gaming bill last year. But this was before other states’ financial boom in gaming could be factored in.
Krafcik told the House Special Interim Committee on Gaming, the state’s proposed bill should allow college and professional games wagering. It should also legalize “prop bets” such as the number of strikeouts by a pitcher or the first team to fumble the ball in a football game.
It’s imperative that Missouri also legalize both mobile devices wagering and gaming at existing casinos throughout the state.
Krafcik told the committee that if Missouri limits sports betting to land-based casinos, it would generate about $95 million annually in revenue.
“The second that Missouri allows sports betting at both land-based facilities and via mobile devices from anywhere within the state’s borders,” he said.
“And in this scenario, Missouri’s legal sports betting industry would generate approximately $289 million in revenue.”
I probably have very differing politics than state Rep. Robert Ross (R-Yukon), but he and I agree on this issue.
Either we get on board with sports gaming, or as Ross said, “We’re going to be missing the boat.”
NFL ratings rule TV
Two years ago, the National Football League was done.
Television ratings had taken a dip and the Trumped-up drama surrounding NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem was to blame, said NFL haters.
Some fans vowed to never watch another game. If you listened to the uninformed or blatantly racist football follower, the NFL would be filing for bankruptcy in the next few years.
It is now 2019, and the NFL remains the most dominant force on television – just like it has been for decades.
The Sunday night game between Green Bay and Kansas City recorded a 10.4 rating. This means the number of televisions tuned in was up 25 percent over last year’s game. Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t play, yet the number of actual viewers was up 30 percent.
Every game played last Sunday, with the exception of Cleveland at New England, recorded an increase in viewership over last year’s fourth weekend in October.
For the week of Oct. 14-20, the NFL proved once again it runs the show. It placed six of the top 11 shows that week – and pregame shows outdistanced some of the most popular sitcoms and drama series.
Philadelphia at Dallas, Sun. (NBC); Sunday Night Pregame (NBC); Kansas City at Denver, Thur. (FOX); NFL Postgame, Sunday (FOX); Football Night in America (the Cowboys-Eagles game after 10 p.m. central time (NBC); Thursday Night Football Pregame (FOX). Thursday Night NFL Pregame (FOX).
If any sport needs to be concerned, it’s Major League Baseball.
According to Nielsen, MLB ratings were up 2 just two percent from March 28-Sept. 29, “while total households were flat across the 29 regional sports networks (RSNs) in the United States.”
This includes Fox Sorts Midwest, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. Our region, and our team, are not immune from TV disinterest – even in the postseason.
Cardinals baseball recorded its lowest season TV rating in 20 years.
The five-game series against the Atlanta Braves in a NL Division Series match was the least watched among the last seven Cardinal appearances in that round.
The skein continued in the NL Championship Series against the Washington Nationals. The rating was the worst of all the NLCS appearances (7) since 2000.
Last Sunday, the Game Three of the World Series featuring Houston at Washington went up against the Packers at Chiefs game – and lost.
The NFL contest had an estimated 16.2 million viewers, which is a 5.1 rating. The World Series had 10.2 million viewers and a 2.4 rating.
The Reid Roundup
Receiver turned quarterback Lynn Bowden of Kentucky proved he can handle the position against Missouri …You could tell Patrick Mahomes wanted to play on Sunday night against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers… I’m glad Chiefs coach Andy Reid took the conservative approach and kept him inactive… With Dusty Baker not getting the Philadelphia Phillies managerial position, it looks like MLB will go 0-for-8 in hiring a black manager… Washington fans at the World Series began a “lock him up,” chant for President Trump who was at the game on Sunday night… Every year at this time, I really wish St. Louis had an NBA franchise.
Alvin A. Reid was honored as the 2017 “Best Sports Columnist – Weeklies” in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and is a New York Times contributor. He is a panelist on the Nine Network program, Donnybrook, a weekly contributor to “The Charlie Tuna Show” on KFNS and appears monthly on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 Talk.” His Twitter handle is @aareid1.
